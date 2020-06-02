In the end, a lot of people carried themselves the right way in Niagara Falls on Sunday, and it made a real difference.
In what could have turned in a much different and perhaps destructive direction, the city got through an evening of protests without much mayhem and with, thankfully, a real sign of solidarity and perhaps progress to come.
With help from a dozen or so outside law enforcement agencies, Niagara Falls braced for the possibility that local protests inspired by the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis would lead to looting, fires or physical confrontations.
The night started peacefully enough, with just a smattering of protesters gathering at the old police station on Hyde Park Boulevard, a site that a flyer circulated in the community days earlier suggested should be “burned down.”
No fires or incidents occurred and the protesters eventually moved along Hyde Park Boulevard, down Pine Avenue and over to Portage Road where they walked, while shouting and chanting, to the new police headquarters on Main Street.
It is there where the city revealed its better side.
As police officers stood at the top of the steps of the public safety complex, dressed in riot gear while protecting the building’s front doors, a group of at least 50 protesters gathered at the base of the stairs where they shouted “no justice, no peace,” “Black Lives Matters” and more. In between the protesters and the police officers stood the yellow-shirted members of the volunteer group known as the Niagara Falls Peacekeepers, whose mission is to be a liaison between police and the community.
While things did appear to get a bit tense at times during the protest, the balance between anger and peace, frustration and understanding, held long enough for the most important moment of the evening to occur.
At various points, protesters cried out, “Take A Knee,” a reference to the movement started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who drew attention to racial injustice by refusing to stand during the National Anthem at NFL football games. Protesters on several occasions encouraged members of the police force to join them in “taking a knee,” to no avail.
As their pleas intensified, three local leaders — Mayor Robert Restaino, Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata and Acting Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti — did the right thing at the right moment. They listened. After speaking briefly with some of the protesters, Restaino, Licata and Filicetti “took a knee” along with the protesters and the Peacemakers.
It marked an important and positive moment in a beleaguered city’s checkered history.
The simple act of getting down on one knee was greeted with appreciation, not scorn, from the protesters, who reacted by shaking hands with the city’s leaders and thanking them for their willingness to connect, not reject. From that point, the crowd slowly began to disperse, the intensity of the protest waned and there was, literally, some dancing in the streets.
The photo and reports of the “Take A Knee” moment have traveled well on social media, putting Niagara Falls, USA in the sort of positive light it desperately needs.
That’s wonderful in and of itself, but let us not forget the point of the protest. While taking a knee mattered, and Restaino, Licata and Filicetti deserve respect and credit for doing so, more than symbolic gestures are needed, not just in Niagara Falls but countywide, to ensure that all people living in this community are respected and treated equally under the law.
Let us not forget that this county has no black sheriff’s deputies, no black judges, not a single black public defender or a single prosecutor of color. Police departments in smaller communities, including Lockport and North Tonawanda, are not as representative of those communities as they should be.
Race, equality and social justice are not issues that get resolved in full after one night of protest and one welcome and conciliatory act on the part of three public officials.
Today, at least, Niagara Falls can be thankful that what could have ended up a show of pain and wanton destruction became a moment of trust and understanding.
It’s the sort of thing, hopefully, the entire county can build upon, and build upon it the county must.
