The president and CEO of Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. has a standing invitation to attend any future meeting of the editorial board of the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette.
An editor from both newspapers extended the invitation through an OTB attorney following last week’s meeting of the public benefit corporation’s board of directors when President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek exited the board room and entered a side office without answering questions.
We would welcome Wojtaszek or any other representative of OTB to attend a future editorial board meeting because we would like some answers to questions we still have about various aspects of the operation.
This is, as we have reminded our readers in recent months, a public entity granted oversight to oversee gaming operations, including Batavia Downs casino and horserace track, through the state of New York. As such, Western Regional OTB should hold itself to the same standards of open government that stand for any form of government in New York state.
In recent months, there have been some miscommunications with WROTB when the newspapers’ direct questions to management were posed by email. We were most disturbed by a seeming lack of interest in answering basic questions about the simplest things, specifically the time, date and protocols during the pandemic for meetings of OTB’s board of directors, of which one of the members is formally representing Niagara County’s interests.
To their credit, OTB officials did update the website ahead of the August meeting, offering — as required by law — information for the press and the public regarding when and where regular monthly meetings of the board are held.
Under normal circumstances, such meetings represent an opportunity for the press or members of the public to get answers to their questions about aspects of WROTB’s operation.
In the case of the August meeting, Wojtaszek didn’t stick around long enough to allow for any questions to be asked and board Chairman Richard Bianchi as well as Niagara County representative Elliott Winter declined to comment.
Winter’s reluctance to speak flies in the face of what Niagara County lawmakers were told by legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, who suggested the county’s OTB rep would answer any questions about the organization by telephone, thus negating the need for him, Wojtaszek or other OTB representatives to attend a future meeting of the legislature so questions could be asked and answered.
It has been our unfortunate experience with WROTB in recent months to find questions remaining unanswered, emails ignored and requests for basic information dismissed by Wojtaszek and other representatives.
Perhaps they would feel more comfortable discussing our issues of concern in a different environment, which is why they are welcome to attend a future editorial board meeting of their choosing at any point in the future as schedules allow.
Whether the invitation is accepted or not, we intend to continue to attend future OTB board meetings and will again attempt to ask questions we would like answered by the individuals who run this public benefit corporation.
That’s a big part of our job as a newspaper of record in this community.
We firmly believe in the concept of public entities doing the public’s business in arenas where the public has ample opportunity to fully understand how public resources are being allocated.
Given their important role as representatives of this multi-million-dollar public benefit corporation, why would the CEO and president, the members of the board or any other representative of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. feel differently?
We’ll ask that, too, if and when we get the chance.
