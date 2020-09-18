Be thankful you didn’t live in Talent, Oregon.
It used to be a town out west and now that town, just about all of it, isn’t there anymore.
Wildfires ripped through and gutted the place, sweeping away lives and homes and belongings and mementos that the now-displaced survivors will never get back.
From our vantage point in Niagara County, New York, the fires are something to watch with interest on television.
For the people in Talent, and so many other communities small and large that have been burned to the ground in the Pacific Northwest, this is a horrifying reality, the latest in a wicked string of wildfires that have come in a year many of us already look forward to forgetting.
Be thankful as well that you are not flooded out like so many people along the Gulf Coast where Hurricane Sally crept ashore this week. The category 2 hurricane caused torrential rain and life-threatening flooding. Thousands of people are without power. They, too, are enduring another form of punishment that 2020 seems fond of heaping upon our country.
Here in Western New York, things are sagging more than usual, which is really saying something when you think about a community that has been in the doldrums for decades.
Still, until the snow starts flying, weather-wise, it’s actually not so bad.
This part of the year — late summer as football season arrives and the coolness of September hits the air — there’s no longer the need for air conditioning and it actually feels comfortable to walk around outside in short-sleeved shirts or sweatshirts for the cooler, later hours.
The pandemic is still a reality for us all but, so far at least, our corner of the country is dealing with the public health struggle and the economic disruption it has wrought.
Thankfully, we are not wondering how or when we will be able to rebuild our destroyed homes.
In that respect, we must consider ourselves lucky and blessed.
In a year of so many calamities and so much strife, it’s important for us all as Americans wherever we are to do what we can to help one another as needed.
The west coast needs help rebuilding from wildfires and now the Gulf Coast needs help dealing with what is in many ways the exact opposite problem: too much water and nowhere to put it.
While many have already given so much to food pantries and other charities, and to organizations that have supported our health care workers on the front line, we must do more as we are able because, well, there’s more to be done.
Find a charity. Go to the internet and Facebook and figure out how you can help an exhausted fire crew, a family whose house burned or any number of communities where fires or floods have taken “new normal” to a whole new normal.
We’re blessed in Western New York because while we do have the virus and concerns about the economy, we still have our homes and Buffalo Bills games on TV, and those snowstorms that the rest of the country knows us by best are still a ways off.
We are, many of us, anyway, in a position to help and we should do whatever we can.
Whole communities ravaged by fire or flooding do not rebuild themselves.
