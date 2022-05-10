Overturning Roe would reinforce paternalism

The first Mother’s Day after my mom died was difficult. The wound of death was still fresh. As time passed, her memories scarred over my ruptured heart. A few years later, my father died. The evening before he passed away, my father told me I was adopted. My mother’s unmarried younger sister became pregnant with me while attending her last year of college in Louisiana. The year was 1967, Roe would not become an unenumerated constitutional right until 1973. Abortions remained unsafe and relatively inaccessible for poor Black women, and my grandmother believed that an unwanted pregnancy brought shame to the family.
Like many Black Americans, most of my maternal family are devout Christians and socially conservative. Married but unable to have children, my parents arranged for me to be legally adopted. My grandmother sent my birth mother to a home for unwed mothers in Alabama to await my delivery. A few days after I was born, my parents flew to Birmingham and brought me home to Buffalo. My adoption was finalized one year later.
In 1973, I asked Santa Claus to bring me one of the hottest dolls available that year, the Baby Alive doll. It came with packets of plastic granules that when mixed with water looked like baby food. Pressing the lever on the doll’s back moved the mouth to simulate chewing. As I spoon fed the “food” to the doll, the mixture moved through and expelled waste into the diaper. The little girls in the commercial looked like they were having fun. After two or three feedings, Baby Alive found herself at the bottom of my toy chest. I did not think it was fun.
I have never wanted to be a mom. For me, a biological clock is just a metaphor, a mystical notion. When I was 36, divorced and still certain that I did not want children, I spoke to my gynecological nurse practitioner about getting a tubal ligation. She declined to discuss the matter and said, “Having a baby is a blessing. You think you don’t want to have one, but you’ll change your mind.” I left the office astonished, angry and on a mission to find another gynecologist. I found one, only to be told the same thing. That was 20 years ago. I never changed my mind.
According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, the preeminent resource in research and analysis on abortion, 59% of abortion patients are already mothers, 62% are religiously affiliated, 75% are low income, 39% are White, 28% are Black, and 60% are in their 20s.
Overturning Roe is a tactical goal to reinforce paternalism. It is an attempt by judicial and legislative authorities to regulate the conduct of women despite individual desires, finances and circumstances. It is about control, not choice and consent.
I do not intend the personal anecdotes that I shared to make light of maternity. Yes, I eluded fictional motherhood by tossing Baby Alive into the bottom of my toy chest and actual motherhood by obtaining contraception despite some medical professionals' attempt to laud their moral authority over me and ignore what I needed for my wellbeing.
For the last 22 years on Mother’s Day, I express thanks to my mother’s spirit. She was a great mom. Last Sunday I gave thanks to my mom for supporting everything I could do not to become a mom. My parents knew they would never be grandparents if I could help it. As an adult, my socially conservative Christian parents never imposed their beliefs on me, threatened to disown me or withhold support. They never laid a guilt trip on me. They accepted and respected my choice to live a life that would allow me to thrive. We coexisted in the space of personal liberty despite our opposing points of view.
Women should be free to live in that space as they need to for their individual wellbeing.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Contact her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.