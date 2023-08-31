Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and, as the proprietor of the Winery at Marjim Manor, wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email margo@marjimmanor.com or call 716-778-7001.