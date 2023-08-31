Last Saturday, one of Bittner-Singer Orchards’ tractors pulling a wagon was rear-ended on Route 18. While those involved suffered slight injuries, luckily, no one was severely hurt. That being said, Niagara County Farm Bureau President Kevin Bittner thought it might be wise to put out this reminder.
• • •
Now that harvest is here, farmers are on the roads with their tractors more often. Among the tasks are plowing, planting and spreading manure. Moving the equipment from field to field can be a slow process. It also is a risky process. Maximum travel speed for many tractors is 25 mph. Many of our roads are posted at 55 mph. That 30 mph difference can lead to dangerous situations.
According to New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law, tractors and the equipment they tow on the road are required to display an SMV (Slow Moving Vehicle) sign on the back. Horse drawn vehicles on the road also have them. An SMV sign is a neon orange triangle with red borders. Not sure what they look like? Unfortunately, many people use them as driveway markers because they stand out so clearly. Drive along various roads in Niagara County and you’ll spot some. Legally, they are only to be used on tractors.
For a farmer, that is like nails on a chalkboard. Many of us have stories about close calls or accidents on the roads. One farmer I know was driving from one farm to another when he was rear-ended by a car. If not for the front end bucket that happened to be attached to his rear tires, he would have been crushed. As it was, the tractor was broken in half.
Let me repeat: Tractors go at 25 mph. Most farmers understand the frustration of following a tractor or other piece of farm equipment. They try to avoid the busiest time of day. They attempt to stay as close to the shoulder as they can. They put SMV signs on the tractor and on whatever piece of equipment they are hauling.
What we’d like to ask you is to be patient. Stay back from the equipment. Many tractors now have turning signals. Some farmers also use hand signals. (Remember those from driver education?) If you do choose to pass, please do so safely. Zipping around and then cutting in quickly can cause an accident also.
A rural traffic jam may be a tractor and two cars, but safety must be a priority. During planting and harvesting, there are more tractors on the road. Let’s make certain everyone gets to their destination.
