PFEIFFER: Gag orders erode public trust

A law school professor once told me, "Don't pick a fight with a judge in public. You'll only lose."
Well, truth be told, I frequently took the opposite position of law school professors. And I'm about to do it again.
It is disappointing when I hear my friends in the judiciary regularly speak about the need for public trust and confidence in the fairness and independence of the courts, but then I watch them take actions that can only erode that trust. I've seen it in courtrooms across the U.S. and I'm seeing it way to frequently right here in Niagara County.
I have always been a fan of an observation made by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis. In discussing the absolute value of transparency, Brandeis famously wrote, "Sunlight is the best disinfectant."
Likewise, freedom of speech (it is the First Amendment), freedom to publish, what is demonstrably true, and an inclination to err on the side of openness, are all equally wonderful disinfectants.
Yet in courtrooms across this county, and elsewhere, both journalists and the public are often denied that openness, that transparency, that truth that is at the heart of what gives both power and legitimacy to the courts.
In New York, for example, we continue to embrace an antiquated and unsupervised system of justice courts. These courts which largely operate as traffic violations bureaus, are sometimes called on to function at higher levels, issuing search warrants and conducting arraignments.
They are most often presided over by citizens, elected by their peers, but who lack the formal education and training of legal professionals. While there are many justices in these courts who have invested in learning the law and the rules of court procedures, they are far too many who view their courts as fiefdoms.
And there are too many who easily fall prey to the manipulation of members of the bar (the defense bar primarily, but prosecutors are not without sin either) and can be conned into such abuses as closing courtrooms, sealing records without good cause or issuing gag orders on the litigants.
But these abuses of discretion are not limited to the justice courts. There is a worrying trend taking place in the superior courts as well, particularly at the county court level.
We have seen a spike in the issuance of gag orders, including most recently, in the case of Yasin Abdu-Sabur. The Abdu-Sabur matter is a high-profile cold case homicide prosecution.
It's the kind of case that demands transparency.
But instead, that transparency will be inhibited by the inability of the lawyers in the case to be able to speak publicly.
No one is better able to speak to the issues that will be raised during the course of the case than the lawyers, both prosecutors and the defense, who are handling the matter. But you won't hear from them until the case is resolved.
And why is that? Well, because one of Abdu-Sabur's defense attorneys, as his arraignment was concluding, told Judge Sara Sheldon that this would be a controversial case, that would be aggressively contested and that he had seen a "lot of speculation on social media" about the matter.
Sheldon's response was, "Do you want a gag order?"
And that is a problem for all of us. The reflexive response to vague assertions of potential harm to a criminal defendant is wholly inappropriate.
The district attorneys office, the people's lawyer, didn't exactly come riding to the rescue either. They deferred to the court.
And so without any inquiry into the value of gagging people, who had not and never would be engaged in wild speculation on Facebook, or what the potential harm of people sounding off in the social media sewer would be, Sheldon issued a gag order on "all the lawyers in the case."
It was a stunning and unnecessary action.
These are the actions and rulings that chip away at confidence and trust in the courts. They need to stop.
Rick Pfeiffer is a reporter for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal.
