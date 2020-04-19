PFEIFFER: Phone call changed local course of Oklahoma bombing story

On April 19, 1995, I was about as far away from Western New York as you can get, while remaining in the continental United States.
I was sitting in a press trailer, across the street from the Los Angeles County Courthouse, in what was known among journalists as Camp O.J. It was the compound that housed the operations of the news media organizations that were covering what had been dubbed at the time the "Trial of the Century," the murder case against Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Buffalo Bill and Hollywood actor O.J. Simpson.
I was covering the case for WIVB TV and CBS News and had been called at around 7:30 a.m. on the west coast with the news of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. By the time I reached the trailer, I had heard from my boss at News4.
He told me to keep covering the trial, but not to expect to have stories make it into the newscast for at least a day or two. So I continued to watch the trial, as my colleague Jacquie Walker headed to Oklahoma City.
Two days later, on April 21, the FBI released a pair of sketches of two suspects who were believed to have been involved in renting the truck that contained the bomb that had blown up the Murrah Building. They sketches were called "John Doe 1" and "John Doe 2."
I was back in my trailer at the Simpson trial and took note of the release of the sketches. The pictures, I thought, looked like most of the artist sketches released by law enforcement, based on witness descriptions, which was to say they were nondescript.
Since the bombing story was not my assignment, I returned to the trial coverage, until I received a call from the News4 assignment desk. Our afternoon assignment editor, Martha Meegan, had taken a call from someone who said he recognized Suspect #2.
She asked me too speak to the caller and prepared to transfer the call to me.
I protested.
Pointing out that the caller was local and I was on the other side of the country, I thought a reporter back in Buffalo should take the call. I wiil never forget her reply.
"You are our investigative reporter," she said. "And you're not even doing a trial story today. You can take the call."
Meegan transferred the call and the male voice on the other end declined to give me his name. But he did say, "You know that bomber sketch they put out earlier? John Doe 1 looks just like a guy I worked with doing security at Calspan by the (Buffalo) airport. His name is Tim McVeigh."
I thanked the caller for his information and hung up. Then I called Meegan back.
After expressing my sense that this is was likely a dead end, shot-in-the-dark, kind of call, she bluntly told me to check it out. So I called a reliable, well connected federal law enforcement source.
When he picked up the phone, I laughingly said, "Hey, sorry to bother you, but are you checking out some guy named McVeigh, who lives (in Buffalo) in connection with the Oklahoma City bombing?"
He didn't reply at first. And it sounded like he was in a car, driving.
When he did speak, I couldn't believe what I heard.
"Look up that name in the phone book," he said
Remember, it was1995, and people still relied on phone books.
"There's only one (McVeigh) in Pendleton," he continued. "Send a live truck. We're on our way there now."
And he hung up the phone.
I was stunned. I called Meegan back.
As she scrambled a live truck and crew to head to the Pendleton home of William McVeigh, I alerted the CBS techs in LA that I needed to go live on the air to Buffalo.
When they asked what was going on, I told them we had confirmed that the FBI was about to raid a home tied to a possible suspect in the Oklahoma City bombing. And that the suspect was named Tim McVeigh.
At about 4 p.m., WIVB TV broke into CBS' late afternoon programming to tell people, for the first time, that one of the men believed to be involved in the horrific destruction of the Murrah Building was Tim McVeigh of Pendleton.
By 4:30 p.m. a News4 crew was on the scene and reported that Bill McVeigh's home was being swarmed by a small army of federal agents. And by the next day, Tim McVeigh was being walked out of a Perry, Oklahoma jail for transport to Oklahoma City to be charged as the bomber.
Sometimes news breaks in the most random of ways. Days later, my federal law enforcement source asked how I had known about McVeigh and his connection to the bombing.
I told him, "I got a phone call I didn't want to take."
Rick Pfeiffer is a reporter for the Niagara Gazette and Union-Sun & Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.