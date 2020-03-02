PFEIFFER: Ready to hit the airwaves again

I have always been indebted to my friend and fellow journalist Brian Meyer for making one of my dreams come true.
Brian, a man of many vocations, radio and newspaper reporter, author and entrepreneur, made me the answer to a trivia pursuit question.
After creating a "Buffalo" version of the immensely popular '80s board game, Meyer included a question that read: "Who was the anchor/reporter that Brian Meyer replaced at WBEN Radio?" The answer, on the back of the card, was "Rick Pfeiffer."
Indeed, Brian took my job at WBEN Radio when I moved over to work at WIVB TV. And while I was happy to take on the new challenge of working in TV news, I never really lost that soft spot in my heart for radio news.
I love radio news. It was radio news that led me out of my career plans to practice law and into journalism in all its many forms.
It was a life and career change I have never, ever regretted. To this day, some on my best friends, including a gaggle of folks at National Public Radio in Washington, D.C., still toil in radio and I envy them.
So imagine then, my reaction when our Regional News Director Mark Scheer came to me a few weeks ago and said, "Pfeiffer, you're going back to radio."
He explained to me that I, and other reporters in the Greater Niagara Newspapers stable, would begin sharing some of our reporting with the folks at WLVL Radio. It will be a cool partnership that expands the news available to WLVL listeners and offers yet another platform for folks in Niagara County to access the award-winning reporting of our papers.
I can't wait for this return to my roots.
From the first day I walked into the studios of WSCB Radio, at Buffalo State College, I felt like I'd found a home. A college freshman, I was looking for an extracurricular, not a future profession.
But my four years at WSCB, tumultuous times for America in the early 1970s, hooked me on the news business. It afforded me a chance to also work at a pro radio station in town and spend a summer in the newsroom of another newspaper.
Many of my college buddies from WSCB went on to careers on the music and production sides at a host of Buffalo radio stations. And, eventually, I found my way from law school back to the radio business as well.
After almost a year as the news director at WDOE Radio in Dunkirk, I moved back up to Buffalo and joined a legendary newsroom at WBEN. It was really a dream come true.
I had the chance to work with some of the greatest names in Buffalo broadcasting. Talk about a blessing.
I might never have left radio, had it not been for a terrific opportunity to join the News4Buffalo team. Still, I never forgot my roots.
And now I get the chance to return. Partnering with the folks at WLVL also gives me the chance to new old friendships with station owner Dick Greene and morning man Hank Nevins.
Dreams can come true, even twice.
Rick Pfeiffer is a reporter with the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal.
