Dear Governor Hochul,
Now that the Farm Wage Board has made its recommendations, it is time for you to put a stop to all of this. A number of issues are of great concern.
1. Treatment of employees. There were many current farm employees who testified about their good working conditions. They explained why they like the current system. The phrase “Make hay while the sun shines” exemplifies this. Many of them explained why they want to work as many hours as they can during the summer. What other industries have called busy and slack truly applies here.
However, there were a number of allegations about how certain farm workers are treated at their place of employment. If any of those incidents are true, why hasn’t the labor department investigated them? All farmers should be held to the same standard. If crimes are being committed, prosecute them.
2. The wage board itself. First of all, why does it exist? When the legislation was crafted, all parties sat down at the table and talked about what would be appropriate for each segment. Farmers took into account what could keep their operations viable. On many farms, labor is the greatest expense. Then, just before the legislation came to the floor, this board was snuck in past everyone. Negotiation in good faith doesn’t appear to be a concept.
Second, only one member of the board had agricultural experience. I understand you want people from different areas of employment. However, there must be others with some agricultural background that would make it seem less like stacking the deck. In fact, the New York State Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets was omitted from the board. He has important experience and knowledge that could have been beneficial.
3. New York is now at a greater disadvantage than ever. Our minimum wage is higher. Now, another burden has been added. Although farmers are less than 2% of our population, agriculture is still the bedrock of our economy. Another issue to consider is that the average age for a farmer is 56 years old. Issues like these are another reason that young people are shying away from our industry.
4. The fallout from this decision. The future of agriculture concerns me more than ever now. We already have food deserts. Farmers are moving from labor intensive crops to mechanically harvested crops. Many crops must be picked by hand. If we cannot find the workers, if the H2A or migrant workers won’t come to New York, if young people to enter the field, where will the fruit and vegetables come from? Who will milk the cows?
Lowering the overtime threshold is just one tree in the forest of regulations, rules and challenges facing agriculture in New York today. Please set back and see the entire forest, the cause and effect of this and other legislative decisions.
Please, Governor Hochul, help protect a vital industry in New York: agriculture.
