It was a great local story: A 23-year-old Burmese Muslim who had spent time in a refugee camp in Thailand was set to join Lockport Police Department as one of its newest officers.
“I don’t know much about Lockport,” Boh said back during a January interview. “I just wanted to be a police officer.”
Boh said that in Burma, he’d never have become a police officer because he wasn’t “real Burmese,” but was instead one of the very small minority of Muslim Burmese citizens who were persecuted. Other professions, such as medical practice, were also out of reach because of his family’s lack of money. Even though he is now in America, Boh said he still doubts his worth.
“I still got that mindset,” he sai, and laughed. “I try to do my best, but at the same time, because I’m different, (I think) they might not help me.”
Not sure what to expect of LPD, Boh said he found it very welcoming and very friendly. He said he intended to stay in Lockport for his entire career.
“They hired me,” he said. “They gave me the chance and I want to stay here.”
It was great to hear Boh’s excitement about going to work at LPD and some of the difficulties he had overcome to get to Western New York.
Like we said, it was a great story — but it’s missing the happy ending we expected. For now, at least.
Last week, Police Chief Steven Abbott confirmed that Boh had resigned from the force after his first shift in his four-week training stint. He said Boh felt he couldn’t sufficiently complete his work in the communication room, because he was having trouble understanding some of the radio chatter.
To his credit, Boh realized the shortcoming could have dire consequences — at any time, a call could mean life-or-death for someone — and took himself out of service.
We can’t imagine how difficult a decision that was. As Abbott noted, “The kid’s a great kid and he came to the realization on his own that he didn’t think he was going to be able to do it.”
Agreed.
But we do disagree with Abbott on one point. The chief told our reporter, Ben Joe, that it would be demoralizing for Boh to hear what people might say after reading about his resignation in the paper.
If someone has a bad word to say about this young man, we’d like to have a few words with them. Boh should receive nothing but praise for making such a selfless decision. We’re sure his fellow officers appreciated the honesty.
Hopefully Boh’s story eventually has the happy ending that he deserves.
Abbott said there are no hard feelings on LPD’s end and he would recommend Boh as a hire to any other police department. He was also willing to give him another shot at LPD.
We hope we’re reporting on his second chance soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.