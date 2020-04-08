Post-pandemic, we will be different    

One day my wife and I will once again walk into Lock 34 on a Friday night for a drink. One day my daughters and I will slide again into a red vinyl booth at Tom’s Diner for a fat Saturday breakfast. I will once more pedal my bike to Steamworks to sit for coffee with a friend. I look forward to these things now in the way I looked forward to going to Disneyland when I was nine. I even look forward to the day when my daughter will wake me before dawn to tell me she has overslept her bus and ask me for a ride to school. What most of us long for right now, I think, is just a return to normalcy.
Never before have any of us been through something like this, and for many "returning to normal" means even more. It means not going to work at the hospital worried that COVID-19 will pick you as a target and that you might spread it to your family as well. For some it means just having a job again and not worrying about how to pay the rent. For others it means not worrying that your fragile parents will become statistics.
Collective trauma changes us. The Vietnam War and Watergate made us cynical about our government, in ways we have never left behind. The attacks on 9/11 pushed us into two decades of war. COVID-19, a collective trauma that is unfamiliar, global, and which exempts no one from its impacts, will change us as well. But how?
Will the seriousness of a pandemic teach us the dangers of following fools instead of genuine experts? We wasted a month of critical preparation time listening to fairy tales spun from on high to not worry, that this was all less than the annual flu bug. We have religious leaders proclaiming that we are being punished for our sins and hucksters hawking fake cures on the internet. Will we come to understand that when the stakes are as high as life and death, we ignore the experts and heed the fools at our peril? Will we come back to hard science and listen to what it tells us about other threats that still await, most notably the threat of global climate change?
Will our experience of living more slowly and simply change the way we live in lasting ways or will we rush back as soon as we can to rushing? The street on which I reside is now is filled with neighbors meandering about with their dogs and stopping (a good 10 feet apart) to say hello to one another. The Lockport Nature Trail has been filled with families, many with small children, who all seemed to have come to the same conclusion that nature is a good place to be when you have a worried mind or a bored child. We have reached out anew to friends and family who we have allowed to become distant. We’ve read books that sat unopened on a shelf. We have experienced the power of quiet. Can we hold onto any of that when this is over?
Will we learn that there are better ways to work than everyone rising early, getting into cars, and sitting for five days a week in an office? A global pandemic has forced both employers and workers to come up with new ways to work from home, and it has been far easier and more efficient than many thought possible, even more pleasant. What if, in the aftermath of the virus, we loosened things up and let more people work a day a week, or two, from home? Imagine that much less time sitting in our cars and burning gas. Imagine 40% fewer cars on our clogged commutes. Imagine that cleaner air is not just temporary.
Will we have a different sense of compassion for hardship? COVID-19 has opened the curtain on all the great divides between those with privilege and those without it. Celebrities and senators cut to the front of the line to get tested, and to get treatment if they need it. The wealthy have retreated to their vacation homes and have shielded themselves with affluence. Others are forced by economics to wear face masks and work the register at the grocery store, hoping that coughing customers haven’t just given them a disease. Will a nation of people that hoarded toilet paper, out of the fear that they might not be able to properly wipe their butts, develop any more empathy now for people who flee their countries because they fear their children will be killed by the violence of war?
Will our renewed sense of local community last once the urgency seems over? The people of Lockport have rallied to one another, making masks, supporting local small businesses, feeding children who need support, and more. A sense of community and a commitment to it was one of the first things I noticed when I moved here and it is still the most moving. Will our deepening of that now spread to more people and take new forms once the crisis has passed?
No matter our age or where we live, we are all paying a price of some kind as we endure the Great Covid Pandemic of 2020 – and it will change us. I hope a part of that change will be the learning of lessons that make us better and wiser people, a better and wiser nation, and a better and wiser world.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
