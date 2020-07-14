Many remember the late President Lyndon Johnson for succeeding President John F. Kennedy after his assassination in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963. Others remember him for his domestic Great Society Program, which included Civil Rights, Medicare, Medicaid, War on Poverty and Public Broadcasting, and a friend of Israel. There was also other foreign policy, most notably the Vietnam War. Few remember his other landmark legislation. This was the foundation for federal financial support of public transportation.
July 2020 marks the 56th anniversary of federal government support for public transportation. The success of public transportation can be traced back to one of Johnson's greatest accomplishments, which continues benefiting many Americans today. On July 9th, 1964, he signed the Urban Mass Transportation Act of 1964 into law. Subsequently this has resulted in the investment over time of several hundred billion dollars into public transportation.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has benefited by more than $1.55 billion in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration (previously known as the Urban Mass Transportation Administration), going back to 1973. A majority of the NFTA bus and light rail capital program, including buses, light rail cars, para transit vehicles, bus garages, light rail yard, compressed natural gas fueling stations, fare collection equipment, automatic vehicle locator equipment, real time communications systems to notify riders for anticipated arrival of the next bus, shelters, bus stop signs and other support equipment necessary to run the system, were all paid for primarily with federal funding.
Millions of Americans today utilize various public transportation alternatives. They include local and express bus, ferry, jitney, light rail, subway and commuter rail services. All of these systems use less fuel and move far more people than conventional single occupancy vehicles. Most of these systems are funded with your tax dollars thanks to President Johnson.
Depending upon where you live, consider the public transportation alternative. Try riding a NFTA Metro bus or light rail vehicle.
The ability to travel from home to workplace, school, shopping, entertainment, medical facilities, the library, etc. is a factor when moving to a new neighborhood. Economically successful communities are not 100% dependent on automobiles as the sole means of mobility. Seniors, students, low and middle income people need these transportation alternatives. Investment in public transportation today contributes to economic growth, employment and a stronger economy. Dollar for dollar, it is one of the best investments we can make.
Larry Penner of Great Neck is a transportation advocate, historian and writer who worked for the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 NY Office from 1984 until 2014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.