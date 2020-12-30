Remember the decoder ring? For my generation it was the decoder ring. Some Saturday morning TV series presented that ring as a way to pass messages from the stars of that program to members of the viewing audience made up mostly of us kids ("quickly, order yours today"). I don't recall how successful it was but now that I think about it years later, it probably was a way to make money for the sponsors and keep the kids watching.
Next came the secret handshake, remember? That handshake evolved into the suggestion that the Masons had one to let each other know about their membership. Then it was the Mormons with their own handshake. After that came any number of secret signals to make the person to whom you were being introduced aware of your membership. That person, in turn, signaled their own membership and nobody was the wiser for it excepting for, of course, the two secret members themselves. The rest of us were considered "outsiders," so we were left out of the loop, so to speak.
So what are those secret signals today, you ask? Hell, who knows. But you just know there's got to be some secret signal being passed back and forth, probably more than likely through the handshake, or maybe "they" all now live together in enclaves. In the electronic age, it could be some secret word or some crazy text or email or — seriously, it could be anything that keeps the rest of us out of ... well, you know ... us outsiders don't really need to know, now, do we? Well, of course not.
It all makes me wonder how these crazy radicals recognize each other from across the room without the rest of us knowing. If you haven't noticed, these people are totally organized, a lot more so than the rest of us, while they pretend they are not. How do they do it and what the hell are they all about, anyway?
As far as I can tell, the ultraconservatives, or radicals, as I like to call them, are all about tearing down. I mean, have you ever heard a radical say, "Hey, let's build something!"? Well, maybe a prison or two, or possibly the suggestion that we start a new gulag someplace. You either have good intentions, or not.
No, they want to tear down society. It's all about destabilize and destroy. All about the total un-networking of the network. Stopping government in its tracks and using the contest of the U.S. Constitution to interpret that destruction. Essentially, it is the ripping apart of this entire country and its people to enable them, the destroyers of things, to then reconstruct around some theme of their own radical choosing. Whatever it is, you can be sure it ain't good. Mostly, it begins with: how to turn one person against the other, or how to isolate those who object from one another and ensure their meaninglessness.
Right now, "they" are just louder than we are because they debate and degrade incessantly. The noise makes them appear to be larger and stronger than they are. But, do we know how to stop such a pernicious conspiracy when we can't figure out who is in on it? We can't do anything about it — or can we?
That is, we can't do anything about it unless we decide that such ideas are tantamount to treason and treat them like we would any treasonous cutthroat. Isolate them and diminish them into meaninglessness in the same way they intend to destroy us. We can be certain that there are a lot more of us than there are of them. We just have to organize better than they do. After that, it is much like any military operation — get them on the run and keep them there until we rid our society of those who seek to destroy it and our way of life.
Bob Farnham resides in Lockport.
