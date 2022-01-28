Roll up a sleeve, eligible readers, your community needs you; your country needs you.
For the first time, American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis. Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply and has seen, since March 2020, a 10% decline in blood donation. The COVID-19 pandemic is almost entirely to blame, of course. Lockdown, working from home, remote learning, limits on gatherings, blood drives canceled over staffing limitations and/or waves of illness … on and on it goes. High school and college students, who constituted 25% of all donors pre-pandemic, are now 10% of donors.
Earlier this month, Red Cross sounded the alarm on the dwindling supply of life-saving blood and platelets. Pre-pandemic, the organization strived to maintain an approximately five-day supply of blood to handle all kinds of emergencies. In recent weeks, the supply is consistently one day away from depletion, according to Western New York regional director Michael Tedesco.
On its website, Red Cross warns the consequences of low blood supply are already in evidence. Among other things, healthcare systems may be forced to decide who needs a transfusion now and who can wait; vital medical treatments, up to and including organ transplants, may be delayed while providers await additional shipments of needed blood products. Talk about a supply chain issue with devastating impacts.
Thankfully, local hospitals including ConnectLife-supplied Eastern Niagara Hospital and Red Cross-supplied Mount St. Mary’s have not experienced any shortage of blood products during the national crisis. Everyone’s mindful that could change, though, and so conservation is rule No. 1. Medical or lab directors at those hospitals said this week that clinicians are urged to limit their blood use whenever possible.
Meanwhile, Red Cross-WNY has enlisted volunteer fire companies, civic, fraternal and human services organizations throughout the region to help raise the blood supply, as well as public awareness, through a special series of blood drives. ConnectLife, which supplies Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Oishei Children’s Hospital in addition to ENH, has gone “mobile” in an attempt to reach the donors they used to find easily in workplaces, schools and the like.
Even in good times, blood donation apparently is a rare act of generosity. Pre-pandemic, the often cited estimates were: only a bit more than one-third of Americans are eligible to donate, and among them 10% or fewer actually did so.
The reasons for low blood supply now are not hard to grasp. Damned Covid has cast a pall on pretty much everything in our lives the past two years. Also not hard to grasp, however, are the consequences of low supply. From the pressure faced by medical practitioners to avoid overusing a suddenly scarce resource, to the life-improving and life-saving treatments put off, the potential for fresh misery — atop the viral illness that just won’t quit — is staggering.
So, past, present and eligible novice blood donors, please roll up a sleeve. Our community needs you; our country needs you.
• • •
Upcoming American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled at: Orleans County YMCA, Medina, Feb. 4; The Dale Association, Lockport, Feb. 8 and Feb. 22; American Legion-Tillman Post, Akron, Feb. 10; Niagara County Community College, Feb. 15; and Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company hall 1, Feb. 23. To get an appointment at any one of them, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
ConnectLife is holding a blood drive at Eastern Niagara Hospital on Tuesday. To book an appointment or get information about additional upcoming drives in Williamsville, Buffalo, Lewiston, Amherst and Tonawanda, call 716-529-4270 or go to connectlife.simplybook.me/v2/.
