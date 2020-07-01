SBA stands ready to assist entrepreneurial veterans  

Around Independence Day, our thoughts turn to the men and women who are serving or have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as to all armed forces veterans and those killed in the country’s wars.
Whatever the war or conflict, Americans have always believed that America’s military veterans should return home to jobs and opportunity. We can never fully repay these patriots for their sacrifice and the sacrifices of their families, but we can provide an environment in which they can strive to reach their full economic potential and fulfill their small business dreams.
Part of the mission of the U.S. Small Business Administration is to provide assistance to veterans and service-disabled veterans who return home to start, resume or further grow their businesses. The SBA has taken steps to broaden the availability to veterans of financial assistance and business counseling, including the agency’s newest offering, our online Veteran Entrepreneurial Training and Resource Network (VETRN) Streetwise MBA program beginning in August.
The award-winning VETRN Streetwise MBA program, powered by Interise, was created exclusively for veterans to provide them with the skills, resources, mentoring and networking necessary to grow their own small business. The program is free and now open to veterans and family members of established small businesses.
The VETRN program is open to veteran-owned businesses (or a veteran's immediate family member). To qualify for the program, the business must have been operational at least one year and have generated at least $75,000 in annual revenues. Exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
To learn more about the VETRN Streetwise MBA online program, see testimonials and videos, and complete an application, visit www.vetrn.org. Additional information may also be obtained by sending an email to either info@vetrn.org or lelandg@vetrn.org.
The SBA offers a wide range of business counseling opportunities. Veterans’ business development officers in district offices in every state can provide military community members full access to the SBA’s range of programs and services. Small Business Development Centers, SCORE, Counselors to America’s Small Business and SBA Women’s Business Centers also provide counseling and assistance. Each year SBA and its educational partners provide more than 100,000 veterans, service-disabled veterans, and Reservists with counseling assistance and procurement support.
For more information about SBA programs and resources for veterans, visit www.sba.gov/veterans or call the Buffalo District office at (716) 551-4301.
Franklin J. Sciortino is director of the SBA Buffalo District.
