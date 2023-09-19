There is a group of people out there that work tirelessly to make money, they are scammers. They never seem to rest, take a day off or slow down in their persistence to take your hard-earned dollars. On a regular basis they come up with new ways to trick you in an attempt to illegally defraud you. The best remedies to fight this activity are frequent education, prompt reporting and extra diligence by you.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has been speaking to groups across Niagara County about current scams and how to protect yourself against these unsavory scammers. Our social media platforms have also been helpful in providing the latest information on what is trending in the world of scams. Many of our community engagements are geared towards our senior population. Scams are targeted at our older generation more than any other group. They usually make their attempts by telephone and sometimes by email.
My first piece of advice is to not answer your phone if you do not recognize the number. If it is someone you know they will most likely leave a message and you can call them back. If you do answer and it’s a scammer this can be a critical moment for you.
These individuals can be very convincing when they are spinning their latest tale they want you to buy into. Scams range from a grandchild being in jail, the IRS or Social Security Administration needing your personal information, a bank looking to confirm your information, a lottery that you may have won, romance scams and many, many more.
They are all of the same principle, if it sounds suspect it probably is.
The scammer will pressure you to make a quick decision and they prey upon you doing exactly that. The best course of action, if you do answer the phone, is to slow things down and confirm, confirm, confirm. Hang up and call who you need to verify what you just heard. This may be a family member, your local bank, other involved organization or law enforcement.
Please take the time, this is an important step and may stop you from being scammed. Unfortunately, once money, gift cards or others payments are given it is very difficult to get them back.
I have to say that it breaks my heart every time I hear of another victim losing money they have saved their whole life. These are preventable with some education and a little detective work by you.
If you do think you have been scammed or are about to be scammed please contact your local law enforcement agency for assistance. Any agency will be able to assist you with your situation.
I often hear from residents, “I didn’t want to bother you with this.” Please understand that this is not a bother and can often prevent a scam or future scams. We are here to help you.
You can find additional information on scams at aarp.org, irs.gov, consumer.ftc.gov and fbi.gov. There are many other great resources available online to offer help regarding scams.
Please stay vigilant, don’t offer information to strangers and always be suspicious of things that just don’t sound right. Remember, we are here to help you.
If you have a group that would like to request a presentation on scams please contact our Community Services Division at 716-438-3310. We will be happy to come out and speak with your organization. Working together we can put some of these scammers out of business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.