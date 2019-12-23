SCHEER: A few holiday hits — and misses

A few random and potentially popular or unpopular opinions about Christmas as we head into the holiday home stretch:
• "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens is not just the best Christmas story ever told but the best story ever told, period. This is the book of books, the tale of tales, a timeless classic that has already been told countless times and will be told again and again and again every Christmas as long as people still care about core ideas like humanity, charity and redemption.
Historically, this tale actually helped frame many of the modern elements of the Christmas holiday we celebrate today.
The writing is tremendous, still full of life all these decades later.
A favorite line: “And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us!’ "
• "It's a Wonderful Life" is not just a piece of cinematic history but like "A Christmas Carol," one of the best stories ever told, period. By the end of this movie, if you aren't moved to tears, you need to have our inner Scrooge exorcised. The evil banker loses. George Bailey comes out on top. All the people he touched throughout his years come back to help him in the end.
Yes, Tom Christy, you should watch this black and white classic and embrace its meaning and its message, as should anyone who ignores it instead of celebrating it each year.
Favorite line, courtesy of Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey: "Just remember this, Mr. Potter, that this rabble you're talking about... they do most of the working and paying and living and dying in this community. Well, is it too much to have them work and pay and live and die in a couple of decent rooms and a bath? Anyway, my father didn't think so. People were human beings to him. But to you, a warped, frustrated old man, they're cattle. Well in my book, my father died a much richer man than you'll ever be!"
Take that, mean old Mr. Potter!
• People who complain about local radio stations playing Christmas songs after Halloween or who just complain about Christmas songs being played in general are getting their Christmas music from the wrong sources.
Yes, it's annoying to hear "Last Christmas" by Wham 85 times per day on either of the two Western New York radio stations that insist on playing it 85 times per day. That doesn't mean Christmas music stinks, it just means the stations playing them are pre-formatted, dull and devoid of anything resembling creative thinking or programming.
There are amazing versions of old standards and a lot of newer Christmas-related tunes that are well worth a listen. Find them on Youtube or on satellite radio or wherever you can find them and your enjoyment of the season will be greatly improved.
• "The Little Drummer Boy" is the worst Christmas song ever. I just don't like it. Sorry. It's all the "brum, brum, brum, brums." It's just not my thing regardless of the version involved.
• I have a lot of preferred Christmas songs and preferred version of older standards. It's a tough call, but I'd say my favorite Christmas song is Chuck Berry's "Run, Run Rudolph."
It's Chuck Berry.
What more needs to be said really?
• It's not Christmas unless you find yourself furiously wrapping the presents you should have wrapped days and weeks earlier on Christmas Eve with the "A Christmas Story" marathon on the television in the background.
• It's not Christmas until you've watched "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" uncut and in its entirety at least once even though you've seen it so many times you practically know every line by heart.
• It's not Christmas until you pause for a moment, in the middle of the holiday season chaos, and utter out loud to no one in particular the famous line from "A Charlie Brown Christmas: "Doesn't anyone know what Christmas is all about?"
• To me, Christmas is about counting one's blessings and giving thanks for the good people in your life, friends and family most especially.
As Billy Squier says "Christmas is the time to say 'I love you.' "
Be kind to one another. Embrace optimism. Be charitable.
We can strive to do such things for a couple of days a year, right?
Merry Christmas, everyone.
Mark Scheer is the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspaper who is not ashamed to act like a kid at Christmas during the holiday season. You can reach him with well wishes, words of encouragement and general holiday cheer by email or by calling 282-2311, ext. 2250.
