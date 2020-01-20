SCHEER: A full table shows progress

They needed more seats at last week's meeting of the advisory board for the Niagara Falls Salvation Army.
Anyone who knows anything about the recent history of the board can tell you that needing more places for members to sit is kind of a big deal.
I have been involved in some form of another with the Salvation Army — the charitable organization, not the store — for many years now.
Up until a few years ago, I didn't even know the organization had an advisory group.
Now I'm a regular attendee.
Last week, the board welcomed seven new volunteer members, bringing the total roster to 19. That's just five unfilled seats short of a full roster.
If Major Steve Carroll, the commander of the Falls Salvation Army — the charitable organization, not the store — was writing this, I suspect he might say something like "God is good, all the time."
Yes, there's a level of faith and divine intervention that comes with being involved in an organization and an advisory board like this one.
But it's also important to acknowledge, especially on a national day of service like Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that, as they also say often in the Salvation Army, "It takes many hands," here on Earth to "make light work."
Our board covers a cross-section of the local community. There are bankers and business people and hospitality industry representatives and a local coffee shop owner just to name a few. One member is a former Niagara Falls City Council member. Another has been involved in numerous political campaigns in the city throughout the years.
Venerable attorney Mike Maloney, who has been assisting the Salvation Army for decades, continues to serve as an active connection to the organization's past.
Everyone brings different opinions and backgrounds and levels of experience to the table, but you get a real sense that, once they walk in the door for our advisory sessions, they are committed to the main cause of helping those in need in the community.
That's no small feat in my experience in the Falls which has an unfortunate reputation of being a place where progress stalls because nobody can ever get along.
On Tuesday, the Falls Salvation Army held a recognition dinner at the Four Points by Sheraton on Buffalo Avenue in the city. The night offered an opportunity to celebrate individuals who contributed to the organization's mission of helping those in need last year.
In addition to welcoming the seven new advisory board members, Alan Pogel, a sociology teacher at Niagara-Wheatfield High School, received the Good Neighbor Award for his role in his school's Adopt-A-Family Christmas program, which has been helping local families in need during the holidays for 20 years.
The Gold Kettle Award, given to the business which earns the most during Red Kettle season, went to American Niagara Hospitality.
Sam Giancola and Michael Henderson were honored as co-Bell Ringers of the Year for going above and beyond to help raise $5,862 during last year's Red Kettle campaign.
Maloney, a true gentleman who is always up for a conversation about college basketball, the state of the city, local politics or pretty much any other subject, was designated as a board “member emeritus” for his years of service, an honor he richly deserves.
And me?
Well, Pastor Carroll forced — yes, forced — me to accept this year's media award. It's not that I don't appreciate it because I do. I have always tended to shy away from accepting such awards because I view providing publicity and assistance to local charitable organizations as just part of the job of running a community newspaper.
I'm thankful just the same and I did get a chance to work Apollo Creed from the Rocky movies into my short speech so it wasn't all bad.
Two people who deserve high praise for continuously working to help resurrect the Falls Salvation Army as a viable and active service group were not formally honored during Tuesday's recognition dinner.
They are Major Steve Carroll and his wife, Capt. Delia Carroll, who have been leading the Falls organization for several years now.
It has been my experience that all Salvation Army corps leaders are dedicated, hard-working and caring people.
The Carrolls are about as dedicated, hard-working and caring as you are ever going to find anywhere and their efforts, especially during the hectic holiday Red Kettle campaign season, are nothing short of amazing.
On a personal note, as I said during the recognition dinner, the Carrolls have served as a consistent sources of guidance and support for me and my family and for that I am eternally grateful.
Having written this now, I suspect Pastor Steve and maybe even his wife will remind me that they don't want or need any sort of public recognition because they are just doing their jobs and doing what they have been called to do.
Yes, the Carrolls are real people doing real work for the right reasons, which makes them something of a rarity in what can often be a "me-first" world.
The advisory board meetings are getting more full these days and each year an organization that hadn't done so for years meets annually to recognize the contributions of its many volunteers.
We're making progress, real progress, and it feels good to be a part of it.
It's a credit, at least in part, to the Carrolls.
Their names did not appear on any plaque last week, but they are worthy of recognition for all their efforts just the same.
