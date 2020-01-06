SCHEER: A real display of courage from Jessica Cameron

It's too late to give out my "Most Courageous Person of the Year" award for 2019.
It may seem early to do it so soon into 2020.
Still, I'm compelled to recognize what is clearly a worthy choice, this or any year.
One of the most courageous people from any walk of life in Niagara County of late is, without a doubt, 25-year-old North Tonawanda resident Jessica Cameron.
I've covered some pretty brave things in my 20-plus years as a reporter and an editor, including just last November when I witnessed a New York State Parks Police officer and a group of Niagara Falls firefighters pull a man out of the swirling waters of the upper Niagara River, saving him from certain death near the brink of the Falls.
Cameron isn't a police officer or a firefighter or someone who routinely puts their own personal needs aside to assist others.
She still exhibited an amazing amount of bravery just the same.
In the wake of her own extreme challenges, Jessica Cameron stepped out into the light from the shadows of an otherwise dark tale.
Up until Dec. 17, 2018, Cameron was young mom who was quietly working a job at a Town of Tonawanda coffee shop.
On that day, she spent 78 excruciating seconds in flames after being doused with gasoline by her ex-boyfriend Jonathon White, who was convicted last October of purposely attempting to do her severe harm.
On Friday, just after learning that State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour sentenced White to 25 years in prison, Cameron spoke during a press conference where she admitted, quite plainly, that she is "now and will always be the girl who was set on fire."
She also added, quite correctly, that she is also the woman "who spoke out about it."
In her eyes and in her own words, Cameron said she saw herself rising like a Phoenix that "burns and rises from the ashes again, new and better than before."
Who could argue?
In the wake of the brutal attack, she endured the sort of physical, mental and emotional pain that would have caused a lot of people to just give in and stop fighting. Her journey has included dozens of surgeries, a 27-day coma, missed birthdays and absences from holiday celebrations.
She pushed through it all to be able to testify in court during White's trial last October.
On Friday, she took it all another step further by discussing in intimate details her feelings about where she was and where's she been, acknowledging that in a case like this that there are "no winners."
Through it all, Cameron offered one of those truly great things humans can still do for one another. She offered inspiration and hope to those, like her, who may be silently struggling with the sort of troubled relationships that can, in the worst of cases, turn ugly and even violent.
“I can only hope that this case will help other people, that people who think that they are stuck in a situation, like I felt, can have the courage to get out, have the courage to speak out and hopefully prevent anything like this, or worse, from ever happening again,” Cameron said.
No one would have blamed Jessica Cameron for giving up at any point along her painful journey.
Instead, she kept going, demonstrating amazing strength in the face of extreme pain and grief.
In a word, it's called courage.
