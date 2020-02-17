SCHEER: Big changes for the newspaper 'family'

When former Niagara Gazette reporter Phil Gambini left to take a job with Investigative Post in Buffalo, I wrote about how much I appreciated his kindness after my stepdaughter passed away several years ago.
It's important to note, in the wake of her departure from the Gazette on Friday, that reporter Mia Summerson was also there for our family when we needed it and her kindness will always be appreciated.
I could say the same for every member of my newsroom "family" and, yes, it is a family as dysfunctional as it can be sometimes.
Reporters and editors work long and strange hours and it's difficult to avoid becoming very close-knit in that context.
Mia, who covered a lot of things but mostly North Tonawanda during her tenure at the Niagara Gazette, has been a valuable part of our crew, the one voted mostly likely to be able to recap any and all "Game of Thrones" episodes and to interject a "South Park" reference into a conversation at just the right moment.
For those who don't know, Mia turned in her computer and her office keys on Friday. She will soon be working as a reporter for the Keene Sentinel, a family owned newspaper in New Hampshire where she will be covering politics and local government and whatever else a community newspaper in Keene, New Hampshire needs.
Like Gambini and ex-Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reporter Tim Fenster before her, we wish her nothing but success moving forward.
Having had to say goodbye to three young reporters since the end of last year should make me feel like Kevin Bacon's character — Chip Diller — at the end of "Animal House" when he's shouting "All is well!" in the middle of a chaotic crowd of people who are running and screaming all around him.
I admit, for a few weeks there, I had difficulty dealing with these departures.
In many ways, I view the young people in our newsrooms as you would your own children.
You want the best for them, always.
It took some time, but I know realize what's happening here is not unlike what happens at the end of a school year for college professors or even high school teachers.
As a teacher, a boss or a mentor, you do your best to provide guidance to the younger people around you, realizing full well that a time may come when they will take what they have learned and move on.
While it can be hard to watch them leave because they are all irreplaceable in their own ways, there's a sense of excitement in knowing new "students" will be arriving soon.
In a couple of weeks, we will be welcoming a new reporter to the Niagara Gazette. A week or so after that, there will be another new person sitting behind a reporter desk at the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. We will provide additional information on their backgrounds and our plans for them in the coming weeks.
It will not be the same as having Mia, Phil or Tim on the beat, but it does offer us the opportunity to rethink the way we cover issues in the community and how we approach our work generally.
From my perspective, not unlike a college professor in charge of a journalism class, I'm looking forward to helping two new reporters discover all there is to know about the communities we cover in Niagara County. There's a ton of territory to cover there to be sure.
On a personal and professional level, it's extremely satisfying to know three young professionals in their 20s worked in our newsrooms used the experience and the knowledge they gained here to advance their careers and embark on new and exciting chapters in their lives.
For those like me that they leave behind, it's now time to look forward to welcoming in the next class of reporters who will, if all goes as planned, become valuable and dedicated members of our newsroom "family."
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
