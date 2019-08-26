SCHEER: Covering the 'Joe Schmoes'

The quote from Ed Saleh struck me.
Ed’s a member of the group, Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar. In a story in Sunday’s paper about the group and its concerns about the Bear Ridge Solar Project, Saleh was quoted by our reporter, Connor Hoffman, as saying: “We’re regular Joe Shmoes. We are Independents. We are Democrats. We are Republicans. It doesn’t matter what party line we are. We’re everybody. We’re the forgotten people of New York state.”
The “shmoes” line is an interesting one, the kind seasoned editors like me read and recognize right away as an attention-grabbing quote that readers — regardless of their feelings about the topic — will notice more than pretty much anything any stale politician says, ever.
The quote caught me as well because whether he recognized it or not, Saleh summed up in a few sentences just exactly what everyone is whenever they find themselves suddenly faced with some issue that they fear can have a larger and perhaps negative impact on their neighborhood or their community.
Everyone is on the same page — regardless of their political affiliation — when they begin to recognize, as in the case of the opposition group to the Bear Ridge Solar Project, that they share a common interest, one that’s actually bigger than how they feel about being Independents, Democrats or Republicans.
In that respect, Saleh also said a mouthful about local newspapers and their value in local communities.
I cringe whenever I hear someone say they are canceling their subscription because we are too “negative” where their favorite president is concerned.
While our papers do offer coverage, mostly from the Associated Press, on national issues involving our current president and other officials of prominence on the national or international scene, at our core we are still about covering local issues, with Bear Ridge Solar being a good example.
Where else would opponents of this project get a chance to explain themselves, what their group is all about or why they are doing what they are doing?
How else would their neighbors — even those living outside of Cambria — get a better feel for who the project opponents are or the issue generally if not for local reporter Connor Hoffman and the local newspaper, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal?
We understand that the Bear Ridge Solar projects, and other solar projects that are now under consideration locally, have an impact on the communities we serve and, more importantly, the people who live in those communities, some of whom are our readers.
We also recognize the need to report not only what the residents are saying, but what company officials and local, state and even federal elected officials have to say about it, too.
If we do our jobs correctly, we’ll be highly informative, having covered the issue from multiple angles so people have a fuller understanding.
We’ve attempted to follow a similar course with other important local stories, like the death of Lockport resident Troy Hodge in a police-involved encounter and controversial development plans for the old county infirmary complex on Davison Road.
These are stories you are not likely to read very often, if ever, in the New York Times or see reported on any given day on CNN or Fox News.
I’ve yet to win any arguments with them, but I’ll keep trying because I think it’s a huge mistake for people to toss local newspapers covering what’s happening in Cambria or Pendleton or Lockport or Niagara Falls because of something they read about what’s happening in Washington, D.C.
Doing so reduces understanding of local issues that often have more direct impact here, including things like Cambria solar, the Troy Hodge investigation and the future of the Davison Road infirmary complex.
There’s one important thing all people, regardless of their party affiliation, should understand and it’s something people like Ed Saleh now understand better because they have become engaged in an issue that has a direct impact on their backyards.
The key thing to understand is this: “All politics is local.”
Covering local issues and providing information about their impact on local “Joe Shmoes” is still almost exclusively the domain of local reporters and local newspapers.
What happens to these issues, these communities and these people if there are no local reporters or local newspapers to cover them?
If they, as Ed Saleh said, feel “forgotten” in New York state now, just imagine where they’ll be when the job of covering local people and their local interests and concerns falls to CNN or Fox News.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext 2250.
