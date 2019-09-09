SCHEER: Disagree with us? Write us a letter

Last week’s series in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal on what local African Americans had to say about what it’s like for them to live in Lockport generated a lot of conversation and some controversy.
A few people called or wrote to ask if we are going to do the same thing with people who are not African American.
The simple answer is no, we’re not.
Jim Shultz, who contributed the three-part series, has no plans to interview people who aren’t black for a follow-up and neither do our staff members.
We interview people of all backgrounds on a variety of subjects each day and each week.
In the case of this particular series, the focus was on a particular group and a particular question: Do you feel as African Americans your experience of living and working here is different from others around you?
The series was intended to give voice specifically to African American residents, a group that has been traditionally underserved in local government, local police departments and the local justice system generally and, honestly, one that has not been exactly well represented in our own pages over the years.
Jim interviewed real people who offered their own thoughts and opinions. He quoted them extensively. Their words formed the bulk of the individual stories.
Overall, I thought he did a good job.
More importantly, the conversations he had with the people he interviewed sparked dialogue about important issues like race and equality in our community.
We think discussion on issues like race and equality matter generally. We also believe it matters in a communities like Lockport and Niagara County where minorities have traditionally been underserved in places like police departments, the sheriff’s office, the district attorney’s office, village, town, city and county governments and behind the benches at area courthouses.
It is our opinion that any good newspaper holds a mirror up to the communities it serves from time to time to provoke thought and, where needed, action.
That’s what Jim did with this series and our management and staff published his pieces with the full understanding that not everyone is going to agree with every thing we do or every word we publish every day.
We offer space to our readers on our opinion pages for this very reason.
If you’d like to offer your thoughts on the series, topics of race or equality in the community, or our newspapers and their coverage generally, we welcome you to participate in the discourse online on our Facebook pages or do it the old-fashioned way and submit letters to the editor.
If you do decide to submit a letter, you can send them by mail to either the US&J or the Niagara Gazette or directly to me by email.
We welcome thoughtful and respectful commentary and, as always, we reserve the right to edit or outright reject submissions we deem inappropriate.
We look forward to hearing from you on this and any other subject.
