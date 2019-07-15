SCHEER: Four Seasons curtain call

The curtain’s coming down soon on the Four Seasons theater in the Town of Niagara. For a movie lover like myself, this is devastating news.
Yes, like most everyone else, I run right out on opening night to see the big movies, “Avengers: End Game” and the like.
But what about those other movies? The tweeners? The ones that look sort of good but not quite good enough to pay $12 to see right away?
That was the joy of Four Seasons and other “second run,” independent movie theaters like it.
They gave you the chance to see the stuff you missed or see the stuff you really liked a second or third time in an actual movie theater. For families, they also provided a way to afford a night out at the movies with a gaggle of kids without having to take out a second mortgage on the house. Yes, Hollywood, people who do not earn six-figure incomes enjoy movie nights, too.
My love of a good “cheap show” traces back to my youth.
As a teen, we killed a lot of carefree Saturdays watching whatever happened to be on the screen at the old Como Mall, now Appletree Business Park, in Cheektowaga. For some reason, I recall watching a lot of Steven Segal movies and my first viewing of the Jim Carey classic, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”
When they tried to reopen the old Thruway Mall theater as a second run show many years ago, I happened to have the day off when they offered a one-price admission to watch as many movies as you wanted, again and again, for the cost of a single movie.
I stayed all day and remember enduring “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” before getting my first look at “Castaway,” starring Tom Hanks.
There were memorable — and not-so-memorable — movies at Four Seasons as well, of course.
Stellar Buffalo News sports reporter Miguel Rodriguez and I saw “Ant Man” on the big screen there.
The last time I think my wife and I actually went out to a movie together was at Four Seasons where we saw “The Intern,” featuring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Critics weren’t fond of it, but we both enjoyed it.
I feel as though I had to see something at Four Seasons after this, but I believe the most recent movie we saw there was “Show Dogs,” a real “take-one-for-the-grandkids” film to be sure.
Could it have been 2017 since I last stepped into that theater? Is that even right?
If so, my lack of attendance probably says a lot about Four Seasons as a business operation. Here I am waxing poetic about its virtues while realizing I may not have paid money to see a movie there in probably more than a year.
Shame on me.
The announcement about Four Seasons closing makes me realize that, as much as I enjoyed seeing movies there, I just didn’t get around to seeing as many as I would have liked often enough. It’s sad to know — in terms of making money and staying competitive — beloved second-run movie houses have some things in common with small community newspapers. While they both add to the appeal of a place and have niche audiences who really understand and appreciate their full value, they continue to be tough sells in a modern age.
With streaming services and free “news” on the internet, going out to see a movie or having a subscription to an actual newspaper seem increasingly like things only older people do.
Not sure what else to say about it except times keep changing.
For a fan of movies and newspapers, they aren’t changing in a positive way.
I want to thank the management and staff at Four Seasons for doing as much as they could while they could to offer a fun and affordable movie-going experience. Their love of the movies showed inside the theater.
It saddens me to realize, only after hearing the news about the theater’s pending closure, that I could and should have been a better customer.
With some things it really is true: You just don’t fully appreciate them until they’re gone.
