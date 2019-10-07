SCHEER: It really is your right to know

Don Hobel.
For whatever reason, I couldn't come up with his name when I was addressing the crowd of people who gathered for last month's Freedom of Information forum held by the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government.
Longtime readers of our newspapers will likely recognize Hobel's name right away.
The North Tonawanda resident, who passed away in 2014, was a fixture at public meetings of the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency and a regular at Niagara County Legislature meetings as well.
Hobel knew his stuff. He did his homework and always came prepared to meetings. He often asked pointed and well-researched questions of public officials and county staffers. He wasn't always treated with respect, but he was respectful in his approach to getting answers to questions he thought were important to taxpayers like him.
During the coalition meeting, I was trying to use Hobel as an example of a regular person who showed, time and again, that you don't have to be elected or appointed to an actual public office to have an impact on your government.
As Hobel found time and time again, getting answers to straight questions from politicians, government workers and appointed officials is not always easy.
It is, however, the right of any resident to obtain information simply by asking the right questions to the right people or, if necessary, employing all the rights afforded to them under existing Freedom of Information laws.
It's important to remember that you don't have to be a reporter to submit FOIL requests.
Submitting them successfully, as our reporters and newspapers have done in recent years, can lead to the public release of previously undisclosed information. This can often shed light on an important subject or change public discourse where a controversial issue is concerned.
The coalition, under the direction of the group's president, local attorney Paul Wolf, has been trying to spread the word about the importance of open government and the power of Freedom of Information tools.
They are doing welcome and important work.
From an editor's standpoint, I welcome their persistence on matters related to keeping the government as open and honest as possible.
As I told those who attended last month's coalition event at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site in Buffalo, it's vitally important for the people who pay the taxes to pay close attention and, yes, be active where holding their elected and appointed leaders accountable is concerned.
I imagine, if he were still alive, Don Hobel would today be embracing the coalition's cause. I believe he would have also been an active and enthusiastic coalition member.
Don Hobel was someone who understood that just because he didn't have a direct seat at the decision-making table, he could still have an influence on decisions made about public resources simply by paying attention and keeping up on the actions of the people in charge.
At a time when so many people complain about high taxes, lack of services and the failure of government at all levels in general, we could use more active citizens like him.
As I said during the coalition meeting and as I can say as a result of years of experience, patience and determination are the two most important traits when it comes to dealing with often stubborn or secretive government officials or entities. That is true whether you are a member of the media or just a voter or taxpayer who wants to know more about what the people who run your government are actually doing.
I want to thank Mr. Wolf, coalition Treasurer Joe Kissel and all the other members of their group for presenting me with an award for my work on the ongoing effort to convince Niagara County officials that they should release publicly their annual financial disclosure reports. I'm glad coalition members intend to keep pressing county officials on the matter because, like me, they see no reason why such information should not be made public.
I wish them well in their efforts and we will, of course, report back on any progress.
At a time when the press isn't always viewed with favor or in a good light, it's comforting to know there are still people out there, like the members of the coalition, who believe in things like a free press, fair and honest government and an active citizenry.
Mark Scheer is the regional news director for the Lockport Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.