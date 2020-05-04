SCHEER: Italy showing signs of hope amid coronavirus pandemic

Enzo Balassone has hope for today.
Over in Sulmona, a city and comune of the province of L'Aquila in Abruzzo, Italy, his brother, former Niagara Falls barber Tony Balassone, his sister-in-law, Angela, and his nephews are all looking forward to the removal of some of the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
Starting today, officials in Italy will allow factories and building sites to reopen while also permitting limited family visits. The moves are part of a staged effort to gradually relieve Europe's long coronavirus lockdown.
While Americans are now more understanding of what it means to live amid the threat of COVID-19, Balassone's family members have been wearing masks and practicing social distancing for months now.
Since Rome had its first pair of documented cases on Jan. 31, the northern part of Italy has been inundated with sickness and death. Across the country, many of the cafes and bars and restaurants and movie theaters remain closed. Two of Balassone's nephews, one a barber and the other involved in dentistry, haven't been able to work in weeks. People can only go out to visit a store or a pharmacy. Police enforce compliance with the rules.
And then there's the deaths.
The nursing home and health care facilities in Italy have seen the highest percentage. Balassone is disturbed by the number of courageous doctors who have lost their lives as well.
"Would you believe over 150 doctors have died on the front line trying to control this?" he said. "It's like one of those science fiction movies. It's unbelievable."
Balassone says his relatives in Italy have been "going through hell" and they are ready for change.
"Everything you hear over here, in Italy, it's been going on for months now," Balassone said.
Italy's "science fiction" scenes are now reality here in the United States.
Like other New Yorkers, Balassone practices social distancing and wears masks whenever he goes out, which is less often and usually only for essential trips to the store.
He's really starting to miss his guys at the Cristoforo Colombo Society.
He's been a member of the Pine Avenue institution for 53 years, having first joined back in 1967. While his main title in the organization is treasurer, it's his other job — bingo chairman — that he wishes he could do right now.
The Cristoforo Colombo, one of the more popular bingo places in the city, hasn't held a game since the second week of March, which means it's been weeks since Balassano has been able to chat with the regulars and get together with the guys for a drink and some conversation and a few laughs.
"That was the night to go, on Friday nights, to meet all the guys," he said. "It was always a really, really fun time on Fridays."
There's not much fun these days on Pine Avenue or anywhere else where people used to get together to socialize.
Sylvia Virtuoso feels the pain, too, not just here but among her relatives and friends who live in Italy as well.
The Town of Niagara clerk who serves as secretary for Pine Avenue's lead advocacy group, the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, has three aunts and uncles and other relatives who live in Prezza, Abruzzo, a small town of about 800 people in central Italy.
In Prezza, she says the people are also suffering from virus fatigue, a growing dissatisfaction with having to keep their distance from one another and communicate almost exclusively by telephone or video-friendly pieces of technology.
One of Virtuoso's younger cousins does all the shopping for older members of the family who are being discouraged from going anywhere until the outbreak subsides.
"They are all frightened," Virtuoso said. "Their economy is not that great to begin with, but this year is extremely bad."
One of the hardest parts of it all for Virtuoso is seeing the images from normally popular tourism hot spots in Italy like Rome where the streets are now vacant or near vacant most of the time.
"The videos on Facebook could make your cry to just see how empty it is," she said.
While she said she felt uneasy about the scenes of the sick patients and the brave doctors attending to them over in Italy, Virtuoso admits she did not fully appreciate the possibility of similar scenes playing out in a matter of weeks here in America.
"The fact that this happened is surprising," she said. "The world has become so small now."
"I really tried to think it wasn't going to hit us as bad," she added. "I thought we were more prepared and we were different, but we are not."
Before the virus hit, Virtuoso was in the process of making arrangements for her and 16 family members and friends to travel to Italy. They were supposed to go in September.
Now, the future of the trip - like the course of the pandemic itself - remains uncertain.
She's hopeful the impact of the virus will subside and her group will get to Italy eventually.
Her position could be a slogan for our virus-centric times:
"We'll wait it out and see what happens," she said.
