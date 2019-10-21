SCHEER: Law firm lends a hand in reporting

Getting information out of official sources is not always easy.
Sometimes it's a real struggle.
Take, for example, our recent efforts to compel officials at Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. to release the names associated with the agency's Suite Ticket Promotion Program.
The newspaper, along with our partners at the online news organization the Investigative Post, were denied initial requests for the names associated with the program which provides tickets and access to private suites for various events, including Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games, to individuals who are considered "high rollers" at OTB locations like Batavia Downs.
We felt we had a legitimate claim to the information under the state's Freedom of Information Law, but it wasn't until lawyers got involved that OTB officials relented and made the names public.
The lawyers, from the firm, Greenberg Traurig, started looking into the case after the New York News Publishers Association encouraged them to do so at our request.
In written and verbal exchanges with officials from OTB, the attorneys made it clear that we intended to sue for the release of the names if the agency continued to deny requests for their release.
On Oct. 9, representatives from OTB, along with the agency's attorney, Terry Connors, made the list of names available to various local press outlets, including our newspapers and Investigative Post.
For those who have been following along with this story from the beginning, former state Sen. George Maziarz claims the tickets and suite access were being misused by OTB officials, allowing them to not only offer the perks to frequent visitors to Batavia Downs and other locations but also to give them out as they pleased to friends, family members and business associates.
For their part, OTB officials, including President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek, have consistently denied the former senator's allegations.
Reporter Phil Gambini and Investigative Post editor and Executive Director Jim Heaney are still reviewing the voluminous release of information from OTB and more follow-up stories are in the works.
There are those out there who question why all the interest in this particular topic from the newspapers' standpoint and whether what has been happening at OTB in terms of buying and distributing tickets and suite access is really that big of a deal.
We think it is a matter of public interest, especially considering that OTB is a "public benefit corporation" which is designed to provide a return on investment to Niagara County and the other counties it serves in the Western New York area.
Does it make sense for an entity of this type to be spending tens of thousands of dollars annually on high-priced sporting events?
What sort of return is offered to communities like Niagara County when OTB officials and their associates attend Bills or Sabres games on what amounts to the public's dime?
These are the sort of questions that matter in a case like this and now that the inner workings of OTB have drawn attention from federal investigators and auditors from the New York State Comptroller's Office, there's even more reason to pay attention, dig for information and report out what we find.
Sometimes public benefit corporations do not want to be as forthcoming as we as reporters and editors feel they should be.
In cases like the release of the names attached to OTB's secretive Suite Ticket Promotion Program, clearly, it doesn't hurt to have a good law firm on your side.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.