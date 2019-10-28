SCHEER: Lessons from Jessica

There's no forgetting Jessica Cameron's story.
As police officials and prosecutors rightly noted, the North Tonawanda mother of three showed tremendous courage when she took to the witness stand last week to recount for jurors the experience of nearly being burned alive at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Jonathon White.
There's more to this story, however, than the horrific tragedy of the Dec. 17 burn attack outside the Tim Hortons coffee shop where Cameron worked in the City of Tonawanda.
It's important, as a community and a society, that we remember what happened between Cameron and White in the weeks, months and years before he went from being a jealous guy who couldn't accept that the relationship was over to someone who committed a heinous criminal act of violence and nearly killed the mother of his children by dousing her in gasoline and setting her on fire.
During White's trial, Cameron testified that he had been unfaithful, argumentative and occasionally violent. When she attempted to end their relationship in the months leading up to the attack, she said White was unwilling to let her go. Prosecutors charged that White did other inappropriate and disturbing things, like infiltrating Cameron's Facebook account so he could read her messages and cutting himself before blaming her for doing so.
These are the warning signs of domestic abuse.
These are the things — from local law enforcement to social services to family, friends and co-workers — that we must give proper attention before the seemingly petty actions of a jealous ex-boyfriend escalate to threats of violence and actual acts of violence.
Let's be clear: There are other Jessica Camerons and Jonathon Whites out there right now.
She doesn't want to be with him, but he won't let her leave.
She struggles to break free or even talk about his unseemly or even violent behaviors and he dominates her emotionally, mentally and physically so she always knows her place.
Unlike Cameron, many victims of domestic abuse and violence are unable to muster the courage necessary to pursue legal action against their attackers.
As a result, some of them end up harming multiple women over the course of many years.
It's a pattern I've seen all too often while living in Niagara Falls and working as a reporter and a newspaper editor in Niagara County for the past 20 years.
Sadly, it has had a direct impact on some of the most important women in my life.
For many years, I just didn't get it. I didn't understand how any young woman with a solid family background and a seemingly strong head on her shoulders could get involved with any man who would treat them poorly and even harshly on a regular basis.
I thought, like others sometimes do, that the victims can and should just move on, find another companion who would offer them the sort of healthy relationship they deserved.
What I now know, through intimate experience and research, is what all of us must understand — it's not that simple to say "just leave" or "move on." You can't get frustrated when they can't or they won't. You have to be there to listen, to remind them again and again and again that they have value and that, if things get too bad, the door is always open and they always have a safe place to stay.
Emotional, mental and physical torture changes a person's perspective. It can radically diminish self-confidence and self worth. In extreme cases, victims often find themselves feeling as though they should be the ones apologizing.
It's made worse knowing there are times when victims aren't sure where to turn because their stories and their experiences have not yet risen to the level where the authorities care enough to get involved on a level that helps them change their circumstances.
As an outsider, it can be difficult to take.
As observers, we must understand that we do not know how these women feel, we do not fully comprehend their mental or emotional states and, therefore, we are not in a position to judge, nor should we.
These victims need our support and understanding and, no, they do not owe us any apologies.
We owe it to them to pay closer attention, to give what on the surface may seem like relatively minor incidents involving two people in complicated relationships the level of attention they deserve.
As a refresher, the victims in these cases are not "weak." They should not be blamed for being unable to break away. They should be approached with compassion and understanding. Their stories about inappropriate conduct should be taken seriously.
I pray I never hear another police officer questioning whether a victim is going to leave her attacker or press charges while he's filling out the police report mere hours after the victim had her door broken down and her head beat in by her abusive ex-boyfriend.
The fact that I had to hear it once was enough for me.
We have a serious and persistent problem with domestic abuse and violence in this community and this society and, very often, it is only after we hear a terrifying tale like the one told by Jessica Cameron last week that we are reminded of its magnitude.
Are we doing enough to support victims instead of marginalizing or even shaming them?
I know we can do better.
I know we must do better.
I can't speak for everyone, of course, but as much as I admire the courage and fortitude Jessica Cameron demonstrated during this dark period in her life, I don't want to hear a tale like the one she experienced ever again.
At this point in our tragic history where domestic abuse and violence is concerned, we should all be able to collectively agree that even just one case is simply one too many.
