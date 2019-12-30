SCHEER: Looking back on 2019

When I look back on 2019, one thought comes to mind: "All things considered, we had a pretty good year."
It's often difficult for people or organizations to celebrate successes, mostly because the outside world isn't exactly overly complimentary these days.
Still, we did some good things, some important things and I'm really proud of them.
We were in the mix and on several occasions leading the way where coverage of important stories. The list includes coverage of Off Track Betting, the police-involved death of Troy Hodge in Lockport and plans to install a controversial facial recognition system in the Lockport School District.
We were there, covering every moment, when brave first responders went into the rapids on the upper Niagara River to rescue a man from what appeared to be certain death near the brink of Niagara Falls.
We covered a lot of "regular" things as well, stuff like awards events and politics and elections and government doings.
In addition, we highlighted the achievements of the county's many high school and college athletes.
We maintained our focus on people in the community who do or have done extraordinary or interesting things, which might be the most important part of what a newsroom in a small community can do.
This might sound somewhat contradictory, but one of the things of which I'm most proud is our ability to "graduate" two young employees on to bigger and better things.
As regular readers of my column already know, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal lost the talents of reporter Tim Fenster, who is now working as an aide in the office of state Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster. In addition, longtime Niagara Gazette reporter Phil Gambini accepted a position with the Buffalo-based online news organization, Investigative Post.
While it is difficult to replace them, we are in the process of interviewing candidates for both positions so that's good news indeed.
In terms of "losing" them to other places, I take it as a compliment.
It's a good thing whenever you can shake hands with a strong employee and wish them well in all their future endeavors knowing that, in many ways, you contributed to their growth.
We oversee the operation of these things called newspapers so, like pretty much any small publication in any other part of the country, as an organization we're not what you would call in "growth mode."
We're not dead yet, either, as many of the screaming headlines online and in larger publications like the Washington Post suggest seemingly every day or so.
The "pending demise" of newspapers is not a foregone conclusion.
Like any other type of business, things are always subject to change.
I've said it time and time again, nobody wanted a vinyl record in the 80s or 90s.
Today, they are the preferred method of listening to music without a download, having surpassed CD sales in 2019.
Many people — even younger people who weren't around to experience the vinyl heydays of the '50s, '60s and '70s — are buying and collecting record albums.
Record stores have made a comeback as have another niche business previously denounced as "doomed" or "dead" by major publications, that being the small, community book store.
There's one that's still going strong in the Book Corner on Main Street in Niagara Falls.
Another local woman recently opened a book store — the Busy Bee Bookstore — on Washburn Street in Lockport.
People still read!!!!
Where newspapers go from here is really up to us.
Yes, us.
We as the staff members of editorial departments and as the staff members of the larger organization, including those working in management, distribution, advertising and printing, must continue to work together to find the best way to deliver the best paper possible while keeping an eye on cost.
You as a consumer must support us.
Yes, I said "must."
So often I hear people suggest that content should be available for free on the internet.
I often ask them if they can walk into a grocery store and walk out with a newspaper in their hands without paying for it.
It's something of a snarky answer, but it illustrates a larger point that few services, especially those being offered by private, for-profit owners, give away what they produce for free.
We appreciate your support, most especially those who believe, as we do, that communities like Niagara Falls, Lockport and Niagara County as a whole would be far worse off without newspapers publishing within their limits.
We know we can and must do better.
I assure you we are not satisfied and we intend to be more aggressive in our coverage and more responsive to the needs of our readers in 2020.
Our newspapers, thanks to the contribution of reporters like Tim Fenster, Phil Gambini, Connor Hoffman, Mia Summerson and Rick Pfeiffer, as well as our photographer, Jim Neiss, produced a lot of informative stories and attractive pictures this past year. Our Lifestyles editor, Michele Deluca, produced dozens of additional stories and photos while also overseeing the development of our "Delish" food magazine, which has been well received by readers and advertisers alike.
We actually added two people to our newsroom staff in 2019. New page designers Travis Springer and Mary Dreyer have fit right in with our small but mighty band of diehard newspaper people.
Community page editor Marlene D'Aloise continues to serve, as she has for years, as the mild-tempered, supportive backbone of the newsroom and her timely baking of orange and/or banana cakes has helped carry us through some of our darker days.
Our work continues to be guided by the virtues and generosity of one of the last great newspapermen, "Mr. Gazette" himself Don Glynn, who is no longer working with us in the office but whose advice and encouragement and support we can still hear and feel from all the way over in Grimsby.
Two people do more work than anyone ever sees and that's editor Joyce Miles and Managing Editor Matt Winterhalter.
When you open your paper on any given day, think of Joyce and Matt because while you don't often see their names in the paper, I can assure you they worked overtime to help pull all the elements of that paper together the previous night.
I'm grateful, as always, for the good people I work with and for the blessing and the curse that is being a newspaper man.
It's never easy and is often difficult to put a newspaper together each day. It's hard listening to all the complaints. I revel in each and every compliment.
Some days are better than others, but we never fail to, as that guy in the flannel shirt used to say, "get 'er done."
Newspapers like the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal aren't done.
Not just yet anyway.
As long as there are people who enjoy reading them half as much as we enjoy producing them, there will be places to find stories about neighbors, friends, politicians, athletes, students and anybody else who makes news in a community.
Next year, we promise to do what the late, great and legendary editor of the Washington Post encouraged all newspaper to do and that's: "Put out the best, most honest newspaper" we can today, and "put out a better one the next day."
To better days!
Happy New Year!
Mark Scheer lives his childhood dream of working at a newspaper every day as the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. You can reach him by email or by telephone at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
