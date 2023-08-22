I felt compelled to follow-up on our contributor Jim Shultz’s excellent column about his affinity for Taylor Swift.
Unlike Jim, I’m not a big fan of Swift’s music.
I do, however, admire her greatly as the megastar that she has become.
She’s a marketing genius who understands what her audience needs and wants.
She’s also in an industry — the music industry — that, unlike the newspaper business, consistently finds ways to successfully reinvent itself.
Remember when free music downloads meant the death knell for musical artists everywhere?
Somehow, record sales not only survived but are now thriving again.
By records, I mean real records, as in vinyl, the stuff I scooped up after my sisters unloaded their collections in the early ‘80s when lots of people dumped their LPs.
Back to Swift.
In an era of rapidly advancing technology, streaming everything and my personal favorite, so-called artificial intelligence, Swift has convinced an entire generation — people in their teens and 20s and 30s — that the best musical experiences involve old-school listening pleasures like spinning records on turntables and popping cassettes into tape players.
Yes, cassette tape players.
They are a thing again.
The music industry made stuff once thought too far gone to matter and made them cool again.
They did so by doing what must be done in any industry to succeed and that’s understand what the customer wants and give it to them.
Modern albums are pieces of art, collectibles, “must haves” for those who look forward to grabbing limited editions on Record Store Day.
A Swift album release comes with copious amounts of options for the purchasing and listening pleasures of “Swifties” worldwide.
Her massive sales and sold-out concerts are, of course, a credit to her talent and voice and song-writing abilities.
It’s also a nod to the way people in music create and change and grow and evolve.
Her best attribute is the one that’s hardest to manufacturer.
She keeps it real and her fans love her for it.
There are parallels to me between vinyl and newspapers.
Both are considered old-fashioned, yet have their own charms.
Those who prefer hearing their favorite musician on an album tend to be traditionalists about it, not unlike the way people who prefer their news in print still enjoy holding a physical newspaper in their hands.
Yes, journalism is not rock n’ roll or pop music.
You can’t just chuck all the traditional news-gathering devices for some sort of gimmick, a turn to all things “hip” and “young” in an effort to capture a new audience.
But all industries — the ones that want to thrive and survive anyway — need to rethink, reinvent and, on occasion, reach back to what worked in the past to find the old rhythm of success again.
Newspapers have been out of rhythm for some time now.
Not all of it has had to do with reader habits.
Some of it is a credit to lack of reinvestment, too much bottom-line thinking and failure to cultivate young and upcoming talent, the kind that captures new readers and keeps them for decades.
There’s rising subscription prices and a move away from big Sunday editions — considered by some to be a highlight of the week.
Did anyone ask readers want they want?
Swift doesn’t have to ask. She knows already and consistently delivers.
She raised an army of “Swifties” this way, helping them find solace and thought and emotion and heart as they drop needles on her record albums.
Newspapers could use a boost in creativity, freshness, reconnection with what made them so special for so many years.
I’m not sure Taylor has any interest, but I’d welcome her to spend some of her millions on helping small town news survive and thrive again.
For a variety of reasons, I just can’t shake off the idea that she’d be fully capable of publishing an attractive daily newspaper that would resonate with readers and hit them in their hearts, their minds, their souls and their wallets.
