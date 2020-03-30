SCHEER: Our MTV News project

A few weeks ago — before this dreaded virus started taking over every aspect of our lives — I made a reference in my column to some work the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal was doing with a much larger news outlet.
Because the piece was still in production, I was not at liberty at the time to go into great detail.
Now that the video report has been finished, I'm pleased to provide an update about a recent collaboration between US&J reporter Connor Hoffman and MTV News.
As regular readers of the US&J know, our newspaper has become a go-to source of information about efforts to establish the object and facial recognition system in Lockport city schools. Connor's work on the subject caught the attention of MTV News, which wanted to explore the potential ramifications of facial recognition on students, faculty members and the education system as a whole.
MTV News is not alone here.
As I mentioned in the past, our coverage of facial recognition in Lockport has previously been picked up by the likes of the New York Times and several other state and national media outlets.
Because MTV News wanted to delve a littler deeper into the facial recognition issue, last month the news outlet sent a crew to Lockport where they interviewed Hoffman, local students and others.
The finished video of the piece, if you haven't seen it already, can be found here: https://twitter.com/MTVNEWS/status/1238140444992774145?s=20 .
Connor's been great about doing what we ask him to do and digging deeper into facial recognition and other local issues we believe matter to the people in Lockport and the surrounding communities we serve.
His work on this subject and his collaboration with MTV News reinforces what I tell our newsroom staff members every day: When it comes to producing quality local journalism, it's less about the size of the staff or the availability of resources and more about reporters and editors adopting the attitude that they can do quality, impactful work simply by being determined, putting in the time and asking the right questions.
We thank MTV News for their interest and congratulate reporter Connor Hoffman on his role in the news outlet's facial recognition piece.
Connor has consistently asked a lot of the right questions where this issue and others are concerned.
Like the rest of us in the newsroom right now, he has been pre-occupied by our continuing coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on Niagara County.
Our readers can expect he'll continue to do his job the right way over the course of our coverage of this pandemic and whatever other news develops as we move forward.
Mark Scheer is the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers.
