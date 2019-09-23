SCHEER: Summer vacation notes

A few observations made while enjoying a late-summer vacation and week-long birthday extravaganza:
• MISTAKE BY THE LAKE? My wife and I took the first part of my week off to visit my nephew who has been working in Cleveland for a little more than a year now. While Cleveland is by no means considered a top-flight vacation destination, it is a fun place in a lot of ways just the same. The main draw for me was a visit to Progressive Field for a game between the Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins. Aside from having a Major League baseball team, Cleveland's downtown area has a lot to offer in terms of entertainment, including — just like Niagara Falls — a downtown casino.
What Cleveland has and what the Falls needs is an area like East Fourth Street which is where visitors can find all manner of bars, restaurants and hangouts. On one corner of the strip is a corner bowling alley which is actually called "The Corner Alley." Prominent TV chef Bobby Flay's good friend, Michael Simon, owns and operates a barbecue restaurant there. East Fourth Street has lounges and breweries and shops and eateries and, well, just about everything people expect to see in a downtown area where people — locals and visitors alike — gather, mostly on the weekends.
Walking around reminded me of just how desperately Niagara Falls, USA needs to get its act together in this regard.
Third Street, and now Main Street, are just begging for something like this.
I'll say what everyone has said a million times before - no other place on Earth has the Falls and the Niagara Gorge and, yet, somehow, Cleveland is more fun than our own city.
This, not the annual budget consternations, remains our city's biggest problem.
• SECURITY FIRST: As our city leaders continue to debate the now decades-long debate about how best to scrimp and save and get by on a shoestring budget, they'll inevitably look at the cost of public safety as one of the items to put on the potential list of cuts.
I don't know anything about Cleveland's financial situation, but I can tell you the presence of police officers — uniformed and non-uniformed — in the downtown area was very noticeable. This is not to say there weren't issues with unruly behavior because we did see some instances where people needed attitude adjustments from officers.
As visitors walking around downtown, it was also good to see visible and active security details. It was clear to me that the powers-that-be in Cleveland understood the basic principle that if you want people to visit a downtown area where they will spend a ton of money, then you must — MUST — take the steps necessary to make visitors feel as safe and secure as possible.
At one point, while sitting in a downtown restaurant called the "Hairy Buffalo," an officer rolled up, walked in, got a glass of water and some food and sat down near us to eat. While he ate, he spoke with members of the staff and just generally made his presence known.
If the Falls ever does develop an extremely lively and vibrant downtown scene, it's going to require a high level of police presence to make sure the investment by the private business owners is protected.
On the plus side, there should be returns in terms of revenue in the form of employee salaries, sales tax and, hopefully, bed tax.
I'm sure East Fourth Street is a big money maker for Cleveland.
Where's ours?
• "ENJOY YOUR STAY:" I can't tell you how many times someone in Cleveland said this to us. We heard it from people at our hotel. We heard it from the restaurant workers. We heard it from Cleveland-ers we stood in elevators with.
The couple who sat next to us at the baseball game - Indians fans to their core - could not have been nicer people.
It's a simple thing, but everywhere we went, once people found out we were from the Falls, many of them engaged us in conversation and told us to enjoy ourselves while we were in their city.
This is not to say Cleveland is some sort of paradise because it clearly is not.
It is to say that, here in the Falls, our community would be well served by adopting a better attitude.
I hate when I hear people who live here tell travelers to "go to Canada" or that "the other side is better." It's like saying "we suck" and "we're miserable so just leave."
Stop having such a loser mentality, Niagara Falls.
If Cleveland can do it, so can we.
• BILLS FANS TRAVEL WELL: By the time we left, I counted 19 people from Western New York that we encountered on our weekend visit. They were seemingly everywhere. There were a dozen staying in our hotel, a group of six from Orchard Park, several others from Cheektowaga.
A couple at a local Walmart stopped pushing their cart and waited for us to back out of our parking spot. As we were pulling out of the spot, we understood why they were so patient - the woman was wearing a Buffalo Bills T-shirt and they were visiting from Western New York just like us.
My favorite part was when, while walking down a main street in the city near the downtown casino, some guy saw my Bills hat and shouted "GO BILLS!" as he drove past.
• RETURN TRIP? The mark of any good destination in my opinion is if you feel as though you don't want to leave or that you feel as though you would like to go back once you are gone.
We'll definitely go back to Cleveland, not just because my nephew lives there but because it's a close trip and we had a great time. We never even made it to the zoo or the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or the house from "A Christmas Story," which is still on our bucket list of corny vacation stops.
I wonder how often people who visit Niagara Falls, USA say: "We had fun and we can't wait to come back?"
The fact that they probably don't say that as often as they should or that people might be more likely to say such things after visiting a place like Cleveland, which does not have the mighty Falls in its backyard, says a lot about where we stand as a community and as a tourism destination.
Obviously, we still have a lot of work to do.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.