SCHEER: Thanks for the cookies ...

When my stepdaughter died three years ago, one of the first people to show up at my front door was Phil Gambini.
He came over with a box of chocolate chip cookies.
While we were obviously inconsolable that day, Phil tried to console my wife and I just the same.
We will never forget his act of kindness.
It was just one of several occasions over the years in which he stepped out from his primary role as my reporter and employee and demonstrated something I tell him all the time and that’s to “be a person first.”
Professionally, Phil came to us as a young man with a degree from, of all places, a Chicago art school. We took notice of one interesting story he wrote for the Buffalo News about some dustup involving officials at a meeting in the Town of Akron. When we asked him if he could do more stories like it, he said the right thing, which was “absolutely.”
Phil wasn’t afraid to get after a good story and it led him to a lot of success during his time here.
I didn’t make it easy on him, but then the best editors I ever had were never easy on me either.
On one now-infamous occasion, I turned to Phil after he handed me something he had written and told him it was crap because it started with the word “Unbeknownst” and from there I just couldn’t even keep reading it.
I often referred to his writing as “wordy, striving for verbose.”
I dressed him down on more than one occasion, frequently mocking his appearance, particularly his hair and more recently his “troubling” beard, and regularly critiquing his writing and reporting choices.
One of the best things I can say about Phil is that he soaked it all up, often with a smile.
Phil did pretty much whatever I told him he should do because he respected me as a newsroom veteran and, more importantly, because he really wanted to become the best reporter he could be.
He never hesitated to do what I consider to be the toughest part of the job: asking people who don’t want to talk to you questions they don’t want to answer.
Phil did that and a lot more.
When he couldn’t get official information, he dug for numbers for people who might be able to tell him more off the record. When he couldn’t get documents, he filed formal Freedom of Information requests. When the info still didn’t come, he appealed. When we couldn’t get anywhere with a list of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres ticket recipients at Off Track Betting, he convinced the people at the New York News Publishers Association to find us a lawyer who would press the case with OTB officials free of charge.
In other words, he did his job.
Yes, there were occasions when our inter-office relationship diminished to the point where we considered fist-fighting one another out in the alley behind our Third Street office.
It never happened because we both agreed that walking down three flights of stairs just to get to the alley “sounded exhausting.”
In many ways, the two of us working together was something of a walking HR violation.
I can’t speak for him, but mostly I enjoyed his company.
It helped that we shared an affinity for many of life’s finer things - Coen Brothers movies, pretty much any line uttered in the Adam Sandler movies “Mr. Deeds” and “Big Daddy,” headlines from the Onion, Neil Young’s underrated “On the Beach” album and, of course, the brilliant musings of Hunter S. Thompson.
As you may be able to tell by now, Phil is leaving our newspapers.
He has accepted a reporting position with Investigative Post, the online news organization in Buffalo that is owned and operated by former Buffalo News reporter Jim Heaney.
Phil’s been chasing after this job for months and the fact that he finally got it says a lot about his drive and his work ethic.
I’ll say this for him: He earned it. He really, really earned it.
Phil would likely tell you that I taught him a great deal of what he knows about how to be a reporter and a professional and, yes, how to be a “person first.” He would be right on all counts, but even he will tell you that he still has a lot to learn.
As he leaves, I’ll rest well knowing he’ll soon be getting his advice and editing and regular dose of newsroom abuse from Heaney, a veteran who really knows his stuff.
I’m confident Phil will do just fine.
Based on my experience working with him, he’ll do better than fine.
As Phil departs, I’m learning something, too.
I’m learning how difficult it is to be on the back end of the reporter-editor relationship and to have to say goodbye and good luck to an arts school graduate who, over time, became one of your most challenging and rewarding projects as well as a trusted colleague and friend.
It’s not easy, but everyday is a new day at a newspaper so we — all of us who work here —must keep moving on.
So, on behalf of our newsrooms and our entire organization, I say thank you to Phil Gambini for all of his hard work and wish him all the best moving forward.
On a personal note, I’ll just say the following one more time, and for the record: Thanks for the cookies, man.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.