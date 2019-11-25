When he was a younger man, Frank Phillips would take the train from Niagara Falls to Cleveland just so he could see his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees, in action.
Now 90, Phillips has fond memories of those days, a time when he went to the ballpark and Yankee legends like Joe DiMaggio were still in uniform.
You can imagine how such a big fan of the Bronx Bombers felt five years ago when his youngest son, Frank Jr., gave him a custom-made New York Yankees cane for his birthday.
"Right away, I started using it," Frank said. "Everywhere I went somebody complimented me on it, even the Yankee haters."
Frank went pretty much everywhere with that cane, that is until he lost it during a recent trip to the Valu Home Centers store on Porter Road. He said he inadvertently left it behind in the parking lot and, by the time he realized he didn't have it and turned around and went back, it was gone.
"I was in the parking lot at Valu and I left it standing there," he said. "I left, got to the six corners, turned around and came back. That was 15 minutes and the cane was gone."
Although Frank had his name and address on the cane, it still hasn't been returned. He keeps checking in occasionally with the Valu employees but, so far, no luck.
"Every time I go into the store, they ask me if I got my cane," he said. "They all care about me."
He remains hopeful, not confident, that one day he will still be reunited with his favorite cane.
He remains puzzled as to why someone would keep it instead of returning it.
"I didn't mean to make a big stink out of it, but I think it's pretty lousy what they did," he said.
It is lousy, considering the cane — with its dark blue color, flat handle and New York Yankees symbols running up the side of it — was not only unique but also a treasured gift from his son. He accidentally put a little dent in it once, but he managed to straighten it out and it has always worked just fine for him.
Besides the sentimental attachment, at his age, the bottom line is, Frank needs a cane.
"I would never do that. That's like stealing a wheelchair from somebody. I need a cane to get around," Frank said.
Frank can get another cane, but he won't find another one that gave him so much Yankee Pride.
If anyone has Frank's New York Yankees cane or comes across it, he asks that they return it to the Valu store at 6001 Porter Road, no questions asked.
"I figured somebody picked it up and thought they'd found gold," Frank said.
What they found was the treasured belonging of a true New York Yankees fan.
Hopefully, they'll do what's right and see that Frank Phillips gets it back.
ANOTHER GOODBYE AND GOOD LUCK
We learned this past week that we are losing a second newsroom staffer as Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reporter Tim Fenster has accepted a position as the director of communications in the office of New York State Assembly member Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster.
As regular readers of my column know, Tim's departure follows that of Niagara Gazette reporter Phil Gambini who was recently hired on at the Investigative Post in Buffalo.
Like Phil, we certainly will miss Tim's talents, especially in the area of court coverage where he took over from veteran Rick Pfeiffer earlier this year and has consistently delivered timely, accurate and often compelling crime-related stories. In addition, Tim has been especially adept at doing longer-form pieces about key topics of interest, with treatment of addicts in jail, the recent concerns raised about the state's bail reform efforts and the aftermath of the Troy Hodge police-involved death in Lockport coming immediately to mind.
Tim is an intelligent guy, a talented writer and tremendous researcher and I have no doubt his work will be highly valued in his new position in Assemblywoman Wallace's office.
We certainly valued Tim's work here.
Like Phil, Tim's contributions to the US&J and the Niagara Gazette and our readers across Niagara County will be missed and we wish him all the best in his new role in Wallace's state assembly office.
