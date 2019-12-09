SCHEER: Time to turn on your digital account

Have you activated your newspaper subscriptions "digital account" yet?
Judging by our recent review of the numbers, many of you who are able to do so have not for whatever reason.
In looking at our numbers, we found that only 30.5% of our print subscribers to the Niagara Gazette have activated their digital accounts. The number is slightly higher for the Union-Sun & Journal in Lockport where 32.1% have done so.
Print subscribers to either newspaper get “all access” with every subscription type, including six-days-per-week, Sunday only and daily only with no Sunday.
In order to get access to digital content, this includes the web, e-edition and news on the newspapers' apps, subscribers must register and obtain log-in credentials.
The percentages above represents those print subscribers who did just that and “activated” tier digital accounts.
If you are among the larger percentage that still has not activated their digital accounts, we encourage you to do so as soon as possible.
By making this simple move, you get additional benefits, including:
• The ability to read the e-edition much earlier in the morning than the printed copy. While we commit to our subscribers the delivery of newspapers by 6:30 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the e-editions are always up by 5 a.m.;
• The ability to read the newspaper and web content on digital devices when you are out and about in-town or out of town;
• access to the e-edition of every one of our daily editions going back six years;
• access to news, information and photos that may or may not be in the printed paper;
• the ability to download articles and share stories on social media and email stories;
• direct access to organizations and business through hyperlinks in stories and ads;
• access to Sunday ad fliers starting Sunday and through the week and the ability to print coupons from the fliers.
To activate your digital account, call our office at 284-1434 and someone will assist you.
As always, we value your continued interest and support in our newspapers and in community journalism.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY FRANK
Do you enjoy listening the music of Frank Sinatra?
Are there people out there who don't?
Well, if you are a fan, be sure and listen to the Tom Darro show on WJJL 1440 AM from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday for Tom's annual celebration of Sinatra's birthday. As always, the show, which is sponsored by Guido's Upholstery on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, will feature some of Sinatra's best and likely a holiday favorite or two.
Sinatra would have turned 104 this year. His birthday was actually Dec. 12, 1915, but Tom's show is being broadcast on the Dec. 11 to allow for two hours instead of his normal one-hour program.
Two hours of Frank Sinatra on the radio is a gift anytime of the year as far as I'm concerned so, if you are a fan like me, mark the calendar on Wednesday and enjoy.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.