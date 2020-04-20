It can be a struggle keeping track of Dave Tremblay.
One day he's in Nebraska.
Another day he's in Iowa or Tennessee or Wisconsin.
Some days, within a single 24-hour span, he can be found in multiple states across multiple regions of the country.
Such is life for the men and women like him who earn their living driving tractor trailers while hauling milk, eggs, bread and, yes, toilet paper, from one spot to another across America.
Dave's not a hero in the same sense as a front-line medical worker or a first responder.
He does fill an essential role though, one that many Americans are viewing with more and more respect as they look to people like him to keep the store shelves stocked while they continue to ride out this pandemic.
"It does feel good to contribute to something right now," said Tremblay while talking by telephone as he waited to unload a batch of cream at a plant in South Dakota. "Before all of this, I was just a truck driver driving down the road. At least there's a little more of a purpose to it all right now."
Like the rest of us, Dave's been trying to stay one step ahead of this dreaded virus. He covers his face when he's outside and whenever he stops to fuel up or buy groceries. He said he's definitely concerned about COVID-19, always wondering if his latest stop involved someone who may already have it.
"I worry," he said. "Every place I leave I worry, 'did I get it?'"
The virus poses unique challenges for truckers the rest of us might not really think about. Many rest areas, truck stops and restaurants are closed. The fast food places are still open, but a lot of them do not accommodate big rigs in their drive-thru lanes. If they want a quick burger or fries, truckers find themselves "walking up" to get them.
Dave said he misses being able to stop inside some place - at a bar or restaurant or wherever. What he misses most is interacting with other truckers and other human beings after a long day of driving in a truck all alone.
To hear other people these days, he listens to the CB chatter, much of which involves talk about the virus, the shutdowns and the state of the economy.
"It's just weird," Dave said. "Everybody's just blown away by it."
On the plus side, the roads are more wide open than ever. There are fewer cars to contend with and, as a result, fewer accidents to worry about. Dave says it feels strange to drive along near-empty highways, especially near larger cities where there would normally be a lot more traffic.
"It's eery at night. It's like the Twilight Zone," he said.
Tremblay is, by birth, a member of the Algonquian people, a Native American group that is prominent in Canada and parts of the northeast United States. While he was born Canadian and remains a diehard Toronto Maple Leafs fan, he's been living in America for decades, riding along the nation's highways delivering product to places like Cheyenne, Wyoming, Boulder, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Portland, Oregon.
"I love to drive," he said. "That's why I got into this business. I love the scenery."
We became close friends when he still lived in Niagara Falls, USA with his wife, Yolanda, who passed away in 2013. In recent years, Dave's been mostly a roaming soul, moving from truck stops to Walmart parking lots and back again nearly every night.
Wherever he travels, Dave goes with his two loves by his side - the spirt of his dearest "Lonnie" and his trusty guitar. At night, in between starts and stops, Dave passes the time by playing old favorites and practicing new tunes. We send text messages to one another, often exchanging videos and pieces of music.
In an era of social distancing, having a best friend who is a trucker isn't all that weird. He's used to being isolated and we're accustomed to finding creative ways to stay close together while being miles apart.
Still, my wife and I can't help but worry about our good buddy Dave.
Even before the virus, he had to deal with floods and tornadoes and hurricanes and blizzards and traffic jams and car wrecks.
I went on the road with him and we criss-crossed the country back in 2007.
It was an amazing trip, the ride of my life, but you couldn't pay me enough to do that job.
If we weren't before, we should certainly be more grateful for those who keep on truckin' so the rest of us can eat, drink and be merry while we sit in the house and watch copious amounts of Netflix.
America should take comfort in knowing that somewhere out there on the nation's highways right now are people like the "Algonquian Ax" Dave Tremblay, sitting behind the steering wheels of tractor trailers, grinding out the miles to get the milk or the cream where it needs to go before it spoils.
With a nasty virus out and about, their job is as challenging as ever.
Wherever they happen to be — in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee or Wisconsin or all of the above on any given day — truckers like Dave Tremblay are "essential" to our way of life.
May they all continue to find safe passage, today and always.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
