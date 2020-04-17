SCHEER: Virus' impact prompts newsroom changes

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable pain — both personally and professionally — for millions of Americans.
Industries of all types — small and large — have struggled to overcome economic and financial obstacles due to large-scale and statewide shutdowns like the ones that are now in place through May 15 in New York state.
The newspaper industry, which had its share of struggles before the global pandemic reached America’s shores, is in no way immune to the financial realities of our current times.
Earlier this week, the Niagara Gazette was forced to take steps aimed at reducing costs by placing some employees on furlough. The reductions in staffing cut across all departments and included a total of nine employees.
The move impacted three newsroom staffers, including sports reporter Khari Demos, Community Page Editor Marlene D’Aloise and Lifestyles and Delish food magazine editor Michele Deluca.
All three of them are considered valuable members of our team and our newsroom family.
While we take no pleasure in letting the community know that they are not going to be on the job, at least temporarily, we think it is important to inform our readers about the current situation.
We are, of course, still welcoming community news and contributions from area non-profits and community groups. Information about meetings, events or just general news regarding these organizations should now be sent by email to ngedit@niagara-gazette.com.
Those of you who have feature story ideas can email managing editor Matt Winterhalter at matt.winterhalter@niagara-gazette.com.
Many other newspapers across the country are now in a position where they have been forced to reduce the size of their workforce, at least temporarily, while this pandemic continues to play out.
These are difficult days for all us and we do sincerely thank all of you who have continued to support for local journalism and our newspaper.
Hopefully, in the weeks and months ahead, the darkness will lift, a new day will dawn and things will get back to something more resembling normal both inside and outside of our newsroom.
Mark Scheer is the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. He can be reached at 716-282-2311, ext. 2250.
