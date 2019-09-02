SCHEER: Where fantasy meets reality

I spent the better part of last week trying to explain to my wife why she shouldn’t draft Antonio Brown in our family’s fantasy football league.
I told her that Brown — normally one of the best players in the NFL — started acting strangely toward the end of last season, which prompted him to move from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders where his behavior turned even stranger still.
As football — and especially fantasy football — fans will tell you, Brown spent his summer burning his feet in some sort of cold chamber designed to help him improve his physical performance somehow. He then engaged in lengthy dispute over his helmet — yes, his helmet — which the NFL deemed no longer safe because the style of helmet has been updated since he started wearing his professionally some 10 years ago.
My wife seemed to get the message about Mr. Brown and that he may indeed be a bad bet for fantasy football players in 2019.
Then, in the third round of the annual Scheer Fantasy Football League draft, I myself selected wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Oakland Raiders.
My wife let out a yell from the patio area where she was sitting at my sister’s house, loudly explaining to all our fellow league members how much I encouraged her to stay away from him.
She was right, of course, just like she is about so many things.
But there I was, in the third round, and a longtime first-round talent was still sitting there and, well, I got caught up in the moment and just had to do it.
Is it any wonder why — near a decade in now — I’ve yet to be crowned champion in my family fantasy football league?
Today, as has been tradition for even longer than a decade — the Niagara Gazette Fantasy Football League will kick into high gear. Our draft is set for 11 a.m. and I’m extremely excited about it.
As any fantasy football player will tell you, every year is different and every draft represents another opportunity to screw up royally or get the big “sleeper” pick nobody else was smart enough to take.
I write about fantasy football today because in many ways our newspaper’s league has marked the time of the newsroom and sports staffs at the Gazette since my first draft, which I believe may have been in either 1999 or 2000.
Roughly 20 years is a long time to do anything and it’s fun to be part of a tradition like a newspaper-based fantasy football league that is, well, almost entirely about having fun.
When I started drafting fantasy football players at the Niagara Gazette, the league consisted of some of the best people and most talented writers and reporters around.
The list included one of my favorite Buffalo Bills beat writers of all time, the incomparable Dave Staba; veteran sports scribe and editor Bill Wolcott; the late Buffalo News Bills reporter Allen Wilson; his equally talented and sports-minded wife, Lisa Wilson; former Gazette and current Buffalo News sports writer, my bro Miguel Rodriguez; former Gazetteers Jim Cwierley and Margaret Coghlan and, of course, former Gazette city editor and my heterosexual life partner Rick Forgione. There were others I just don’t recall at the moment, and to them I apologize.
As is the case with any fantasy football league — personal- or professional-based —participants leave and new ones take their place as football seasons pass.
The quirks in the football cosmos have my dad, Mel Scheer, playing in the newspaper league for his second year now. Forgione is commander of the whole thing and there will be people who still work and others who used to work with me at this draft.
Who knows how well I’ll do, but I know we’ll have a lot of fun.
The point is, a lot of talented people have been tied to the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal over the years and while some out in the world think members of the media - newspaper writers and editors included - are nothing but left-wing, hippie liberals who plot America’s destruction, most of us are really just pretty regular people.
We work together and, yes, we play together, too.
The pace of the news requires newspaper people to often spend more time together than they do with the members of their own family. These people - members of newspaper fantasy football leagues past and present - are and will always be family to me.
As my final fantasy football draft of the year arrives, I know one thing for sure: I will not be drafting the odd-acting yet supremely talented wide receiver Antonio Brown this time around.
That is, unless of course, he drops into round three or four and he seems like too good of a bargain to pass up.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
