Sometime next month, all children aged 5 years and older will likely be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
An FDA vaccine advisory board met Tuesday to consider whether the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be authorized for children ages 5 through 11. The CDC is expected to act on that decision when it meets Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
We’re one step closer to beating this dangerous, and often deadly, disease.
Since summer and the prevalence of the delta variant, the number of Covid cases in children has increased. In mid-August, the rate of hospitalization among children was five times what it was in June.
And with school back in session, the disease is spreading among students. Thankfully the number sickened has dropped since the first of the year when almost a quarter of all cases were related to schools.
On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she hopes that schools will partner with the state to encourage parents to have their children vaccinated and offer the shots at the schools. Hochul said she expects pediatrician offices will be the “most comfortable” setting for parents escorting youngsters for the vaccinations. But, she added, conversations are also underway with school executives, noting the administration wants to ensure there are “more options” beyond doctor’s offices.
Robert Lowry, deputy director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, said schools are expected to participate in efforts to make the vaccines available but “should not be viewed as the exclusive sites.”
“Many parents, particularly those with young children, will want to be present” at the time the shot is administered, Lowry said.
Certainly that’s understandable. And there are ways to make that happen. Schools can offer clinics or set up appointments for parents to be onsite while the vaccine is given.
“I’m going to need everybody here to help explain to parents that this is just like what they did to let their precious babies head off to kindergarten,” Hochul said on Monday. “They have been vaccinated before. This is not a radical concept.”
While legislation has been proposed to require New York school children to get the Covid series as a condition of enrollment, the mandatory approach has not gained steam at the statehouse. California is the only state thus far to mandate the shots for schoolchildren.
Neither the Council of School Superintendents nor the state’s largest teachers union, NYSUT, has taken a public position on the idea of having COVID-19 added to the list of maladies for which immunizations are required of children. Those illnesses include mumps, measles, polio, diphtheria, rubella, tetanus and pneumococcal disease.
The latest CDC data shows 78.1% of New Yorkers over age 18 are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. When all ages are added in, 66.1% have received a complete series of shots, still far from what is needed for herd immunity.
Hochul told reporters she hopes parents will opt to get children vaccinated.
“You do not want your baby, your child, to end up in a hospital on a ventilator, with an illness that could have been prevented had you taken them to get the shot when was available,” she said.
We don’t expect New York will require student vaccinations, but anything schools can do to encourage it can help protect our children and the community at large.
— The Daily Star, Oneonta
