Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Morning high of 39F with temps falling sharply to near 15. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow and blizzard conditions this evening will taper to snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.