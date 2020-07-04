SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Summertime safety tips for seniors

Happy Independence Day! Similar to other summer-themed events, Independence Day celebrations often take place outdoors. This year, celebrations for the Fourth of July are likely to be different than in previous years, due to the pandemic.
Summer is now in full swing and the pleasures of summer include longer, warmer and sunnier days, celebrations with family and friends, and backyard barbecues.
We are all aware of the safety guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis: social distancing, wearing face masks and staying home if you are sick. Summer can bring additional safety challenges. This week we've experienced the high temperatures of summer, so it is a good time to review some summer safety tips.
Limit your exposure to the sun. Place comfortable lawn chairs in shaded areas. Stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun's rays are the strongest.
Drink lots of fluids. Drink a glass of water hourly, or keep a cool glass of water within arm's reach as a reminder to drink. Provide non-alcoholic beer or lemonade for backyard barbecues.
Know the signs of dehydration. As our bodies age, skin and fat tissue, the body's insulators, tend to thin. Because of that change, seniors regulate temperature less efficiently, putting them at greater risk than others from heat-related health problems.
Signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion are less pronounced in seniors, who: tend to perspire less than younger people, so their bodies don't shed heat as easily; may lose some of their sense of thirst and not feel thirsty until severe dehydration has set in; and may take high blood pressure and heart disease medications that remove salt and fluids from the body.
Take the heat seriously. Rapid heartbeat, dizziness, diarrhea, nausea, headache, chest pain, fatigue, clammy skin, mental changes or breathing problems are warning signs that you should seek immediate medical attention.
Seniors, as you're trying to beat the heat, keep these things in mind:
— Slow down. Strenuous activity in extremely hot weather adds strain to the heart. If you must be active, choose the coolest part of the day.
— Take regular breaks when engaging in physical activity on warm days. If you think that you, or someone else, show signs of heat-related illness, stop your activity, find a cool place, drink fluids and apply cool compresses.
— Plan outdoor activities in the cooler early morning or evening hours.
— Stay in the shade. A covered porch or under a tree are good choices.
— Wear a wide-brimmed hat and umbrella to protect yourself from sun overexposure — and use U/V skin protection.
And, to stay cool:
— If you don't have air conditioning, spend time at an air-conditioned shopping center, senior center, library, movie theater, restaurant or place of worship.
— When leaving home isn't practical or possible: Stay in the coolest part of your house, usually the lowest floor; close curtains or shades on sunny windows to keep out heat and light; and use portable fans and ceiling fans, and/or battery-operated, hand-held fans and misters.
— Use wet washcloths or ice cubes wrapped in a washcloth to pat your wrists, face and back of the neck.
— Take cool baths or showers.
— Stay hydrated. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.
— Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein, which increase metabolic heat. Sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit and vegetables are good choices.
— Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. Wear a hat or use an umbrella as well.
— Discuss with your doctor how medications and/or chronic conditions may affect your body's ability to manage heat.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
