Setting goals, and why you shouldn't do it

Let me tell you about Turkmenistan, which is just east of Iran, a former piece of the former Soviet Union parked on a great deal of natural gas. Since what passed for its independence in 1991, it has prided itself on neutrality, to the point that a 246-foot tall “Neutrality Monument” was installed in 1998 in its capital of Ashgabat. It features a gold-plated statue of then-president and totalitarian strongman Saparmurat Niyazov at the top, which rotates so that his face is always turned toward the sun. His successor on the job ordered it removed in 2010, and it was, but relocated to the suburbs, where the statute no longer revolves but stands on a pedestal about 60 feet higher.
I’ve never had an opportunity to succumb to the charms of Ashgabat, but something similar might be appropriate for the guy we currently have on the job in the White House, a fitting retirement gift from, say, the government of Palm Beach, Fla. If the Turkmenis can figure out how to make a statue spin, well, so can Americans.
Actually, it is my understanding Mr. Trump has his eye on a spot on Mount Rushmore. The New York Times recently reported that the White House reached out to the governor of South Dakota a year ago, “according to a Republican official familiar with the conversation,” to ascertain the procedure for getting one’s face carved into the mountain.
It added that in a meeting in the White House, Trump and Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) discussed the possibility of Trump visiting Mount Rushmore, a task accomplished earlier this summer. To pump up his enthusiasm, she brought a four-foot fall replica of the monument with Trump’s face added. He told him that he envisioned precisely such an honor.
Picture it: you’re trying to get the president and his ego to visit your state for a ceremony, and then you roll in a model of your state’s primary tribute, altered in a way to appeal to the level of self-esteem he spectacularly evinces.
I’ve never imagined myself on Mount Rushmore, personally. Rock star, astronaut, James Bond, Hugh Hefner, winner of the Indianapolis 500 maybe, but I put it all away to concentrate on whatever I turned out to be. We rarely consider that the elderly have aspirations, beyond playing bingo until an honorable death and a “decent burial,” but at 74 and with a lifetime of adventures behind him, it’s good to see the old guy in the White House still has goals.
I occasionally speak to millennial friends – they of the cohort born between 1981 and 1996. They of the current 12.5 percent unemployment rate despite usually strong educational credentials, they who entered the workforce in time from the Great Recession, they who are getting pounded by the current pandemic while working out where to live and how to pay off student loans. Assuming there is still a “career ladder,” they are not stepping upward on their expected trajectories, and those I know are willing to complain about it.
The idea of “getting somewhere” is ingrained in this country’s national psyche, if only to get further along than one’s parents. The 4.8 million unemployed millennials, who together have lost more jobs in the pandemic than the two previous generations combined, regularly lose traction in this economy. It would not be good for the country if they expect these problems to crop up regularly in the course of their careers.
It is why the moratorium on evictions is crucial. Those in the fourth quarter of their expected lifespans, those with paid-up houses and the earned benefits of Social Security and Medicare, may not be aware of how many Americans moved to cities away from their ancestral communities to find work, found it and then lost it. The millennials live in apartments instead of homes like those in which they grew up, and seek a toehold on some sort of security, to buy homes of their own and pay for those educations they were told are so important.
Some are raising children, and many work several menial jobs for which they are overqualified. If this was occurring in Europe or Japan, we’d be amused by their bitterness.
They are demonstrating that it may be unwise to have goals. Just smarten up in as many categories as one can, then go with the flow until some mad opportunity jumps out like a mugger in an alley. “Transferable skills,” they call it. That and a personality, and maybe a network of understanding friends, could get you somewhere in this economy.
“Find a goal and stick to it” and “Plan your work and then work your plan” are mantras in the self-improvement industry. I suggest that it is out of date. Find a dozen goals and keep your eyes open while pursuing them. That may be more in line with current reality.
You could strive for Mount Rushmore or a statue outside of Ashgabat, but that’s pressing it.
