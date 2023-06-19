It had been a decade, nearly, to the minute, when the Seven Sutherland Sisters snuck back into my life, this year.
I discovered several years of unanswered email inquiries that had been directed to an old address of mine — a long-unused Gmail account.
Rising star filmmaker Marley Morrison of the United Kingdom and American talent manager Dina Barone had both sent emails inquiring about my literary projects — a full year ago — and I had not answered them because I didn’t know.
So, I met Marley through a serious of emails and found that in addition to her interest in making a movie based on my popular 2012 biography of the Sutherland sisters, she is not the phony “Hollywood type,” but instead a down-to-Earth lady, like just about any fun, genuine, Buffalo Bills-loving local.
As I was researching Marley and her film work, which made the New York Times in February 2023, I received a Facebook Message from Craig Bacon at the Niagara County Historian’s Office, saying Andy Barrett also sought my consult on the Sutherland sisters. Oregon’s brilliant and spectacularly talented Barrett owns two Portland entertainment venues and is at work on a stage musical on the Sutherlands.
Amazing. Years of nothing and then three contacts of great potential.
I am the only living biographer of the Seven Sutherland Sisters in the world. My wife and daughter were both there for every moment of discovery, each day of writing, every new detail in the biography I compiled over nearly a decade at 45 Morrow Avenue, Lockport, and from upon the other couches I surfed, libraries and historical societies where I camped out, and the two summer workshops at Skidmore College for the state Writers’ Institute.
Homeless, I’ve been a couchsurfer for nearly 20 years now.
My daughter and wife were there for the failure of the book manuscript with major publishers (who, in near total historical and feminist ignorance, had not heard of the sisters) and the disintegration of my marriage, loss of employment, and two bankruptcies, one of which surrendered our beloved home to HSBC.
Titled The Amazing Seven Sutherland Sisters: A Biography of America’s First Celebrity Models, the book languished in a computer file for three or more years as my life slowly disintegrated. Had I broken a mirror, causing seven years of bad luck?
My story of writing the biography is nearly as tragically epic as the sisters’ own rags to riches to rags tale.
In my obsession, I gave all I had.
My trepidation with Marley, Dina, and Andy was there, is here now, and I told them to be careful with this one, and with me. Hopefully, I scared them away. Or I set a new obsessive on the trail of the Fortune That Hair Tonic Built.
For tomorrow.
