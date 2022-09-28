In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. The atrocities inflicted on Ukrainian men, women and children by the Russian Federation horrified the world. The Ukrainians’ unity, bravery and resolve galvanized people across nations. Poland, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Germany and the Czech Republic have provided food, shelter and education to millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Putin’s destruction. Approximately 35,000 fled to Italy, a border country to Slovenia.
The United States also welcomed Ukrainian refugees. The Biden Administration established Uniting for Ukraine, an initiative that provides financial aid to Ukrainians during their temporary two-year duration or “parole” in the U.S. The Jewish Federations of North America launched a $1 million resettlement program to assist refugees.
According to a TRAC immigration report, most Ukrainian refugees entered at the U.S-Mexico border in San Diego in April 2022. Some speak English but many speak Ukrainian. Perhaps some are criminals. I don’t know.
Ukrainian refugees are living in Buffalo and Niagara Falls. I imagine many of them want to return to their homeland, but there are probably Ukrainian nationals residing in the U.S. who will apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or asylum. Certain criteria must be met to obtain a permit to work. The process is not easy and can take years. In the meantime, Ukrainian immigrants live and learn in our communities.
Many Venezuelan migrants are seeking asylum from violence, corruption and authoritarianism. However, the relationship between the United States and Venezuela is tenuous and that’s putting it mildly. Our government does not acknowledge Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate president due to his human rights abuses. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has a cordial relationship with Maduro. Maduro was not invited to President Biden’s Summit of the Americas and Obrador boycotted the event as a result.
Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allows U.S. border agents to expel migrants without giving them the chance to apply for asylum, remains in place with a modification: unaccompanied minors and families with young children are allowed entry.
Ukrainian and Venezuelan nationals have something in common, the desire to live safely, free of violence and persecution. However, members of one group were tricked, lied to, bused or flown to a city that did not have the opportunity to prepare resources to accommodate them. The other group had better collective support.
English is not the first language of either, yet schools and organizations such as Literacy Volunteers provide instruction for English Language Learners (ELL). Assimilation takes time.
Recently, Venezuelan migrants were denied the opportunity to locate a sponsor or file immigration paperwork. Instead, they were duped before they had the chance to begin.
Our immigration policies are far from perfect, but this is a nation of voluntary and involuntary migrants. Many come to America seeking a better life and not knowing the language. Some immigrants live in the United States for years without English language fluency.
Being unilingual, bilingual, or multilingual should not prohibit Americans from trying to help or immigrants from getting our assistance.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls and is a literacy volunteer. Contact her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
