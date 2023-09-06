Each day, before getting out of bed, I reach for my phone to check the weather and play brain games from the New York Times. I enjoy lounging in bed for 30 minutes and playing Wordle, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed, and The Mini.
There are people who start their day with yoga, jogging, walking, or peacefully sipping coffee or tea. Personally, I like doing these things, but I cannot jumpstart my day until I play at least one of my favorite word games first.
So, Saturday morning, after I completed my brain game ritual, I got up, made a cup of tea au lait, and packed for a long weekend group camping trip at Allegheny State Park.
About 40 friends, their families, my partner and I would stay in cabins equipped with electricity. This marked the first camping trip at Allegheny State Park for my partner and me. Besides hiking boots, camp clothing, food and bug spray, I brought my digital necessities: my cell phone, mobile hotspot and powerbank. I even packed my laptop since the lodgings were electrified. Perhaps I could devote some time to a freelance project I have been working on.
The journey from Niagara Falls to the southern tier was almost two hours, but the relaxing drive under the pleasant blue skies and bright sunshine made it worth it.
Our first order of business upon arrival at the campsite was to claim a cabin and unpack our belongings. We then joined some of our friends who had already set up a pop-up tent for shade, bringing along camp chairs, beers and a bottle of wine to share with them.
We quickly learned that no one could get a cell phone signal. There would be no weather check, Wordle, or mini crossword. I would halt my treasured morning routine for the following 48 hours. Having no cell service or internet subjected me to a technology diet. A digital quarantine.
Three concerns popped into my head.
Why wasn’t this information included in the group chat?
How would we call for help if we needed it?
I was on a roll beating the Wordle bot. Would losing momentum impact my game play?
The park is a dead zone for cell service from the major companies and service appears limited to park entrances and specific spots along the main roads.
The unexpected lack of cell service and a reliable internet connection was not the end of the world. We survived.
The reason for this camping trip was to disconnect from everyday stress and noise. We sat under the tent canopy, swilling beers, sipping wine, and commiserating about the cell service void.
Suddenly, we understood how ridiculous our behavior was. We nearly let the lack of the internet hinder what was most important — spending valuable time with each other.
We have developed a bad habit with our cell phones. One needs to be in proximity, and we must know its whereabouts all the time. Its accessibility is something we depend on, even when it is completely unnecessary.
I think I’ll try a digital diet one weekend a month. I think it will be good for me.
Looking forward to the group camp experience next year, I have made a resolution to travel lighter, but perhaps with a satellite phone.
