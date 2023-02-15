Whenever I see or hear the term “college readiness” I cringe just a bit. So much of the conversation about college readiness focuses on the cost. The question is, when should you talk to your kids about how to pay for college?
Besides working as a freelance writer, I am a consultant for a college planning business. I help high school students with college and scholarship essay development. Guiding students through the anxiety-inducing essay process is very rewarding. Many of the students I work with are low income. They are intelligent, kind, and know they want to go to college, but most have given very little thought about how they are going to pay for it.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is one of the most important tools for the college-bound student. Every student who needs financial aid to pay for college must complete this form as part of the application process. Unfortunately, many parents and students are unsure of when to have the hard conversation about how or who is going to pay for it all.
Parents must have a real kitchen table talk about financing a degree and the time to do it is before your kid applies. College tuition in 2022-2023 ranges between $35,000 and $150,000 before room, board, books, travel and supplies.
When do you begin? As soon as possible. Talk to your child in middle school. Talk to them again when they begin high school. I have seen far too many students struggle to get their parent to complete the income and tax portion of the FAFSA form.
Parents will need to submit the previous year’s tax information on the form. For example, the 2023-2024 FAFSA requires 2021 tax information. So, mom and dad, if your child needs financial aid, make sure you have filed your income tax returns for the previous year. Colleges need this information to determine scholarship, grants and financial aid awards. The FAFSA must be completed each year a student needs financial aid.
I have seen more students than I would like miss the opportunity to qualify for financial aid because they missed the deadline to complete the form due to incomplete information.
If your kid has Columbia dreams ($75,000 annually) but you have a public college wallet, tell them. Be honest. Devise a financial strategy openly and honestly as a family. Don’t be shy. Be practical.
Start early. Talk often. Be explicit about what you can contribute financially to their education. If you can’t help, tell them sooner rather than later.
Getting older costs money too. There is no such thing as a retirement loan. You will probably live longer than it will take for your kid to graduate from college. Think about that.
Smart dollars make good sense.
