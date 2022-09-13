The Niagara County SPCA is in crisis. The “no-kill” animal shelter has reached its housing capacity for strays and surrendered dogs. The organization’s sustainability is challenged as it struggles to fulfill its contractual obligations to shelter strays and manage surrenders from pet owners living in Niagara Falls, Lockport, North Tonawanda and other surrounding towns and municipalities. In fact, according to its website, walk-in surrenders are suspended.
The Niagara County SPCA dog adoption fees are based on age and cover important initial costs which include spay/neuter surgery, microchip implant, 30-day flea control application, initial age-appropriate vaccines, a general dewormer, and a 30-day free ShelterCare Health Insurance with a valid email address. The fees are: 6 months and under, $350; six months to 10 years, $250; and 10+ years, $75.
Dogs make great companions. However, it takes money to care for a dog properly. The true cost of dog ownership is a struggle for some pet owners. One-time or initial expenses such as a leash, collar bed, crate, dog bowls may be affordable, however, the recurring expenses like, food, treats, toys, licenses, vaccines, medication, dental care, and annual exams can add up. Dog owners with busy work schedules may also incur costs for boarding, pet sitting, behavioral training, or doggie day care.
Numerous pet insurance plans are available and many cover some basic care, but the monthly premiums can range between $40 and $168 per month. The deductibles fall within the same range. Pre-existing conditions and sickness are generally excluded.
How can the Niagara County SPCA reduce intake and increase adoptions? What can local governments and communities do to mitigate the problem and accept some of the responsibility?
Perhaps the Niagara County SPCA can implement completion of a pet owner’s expense worksheet as part of the adoption process. I wonder how many pet owners adopt without factoring a pet budget into their personal budget.
Years ago, I rescued a four-year-old Pug from a young pregnant woman. A friend overheard the woman asking grocery store patrons if anyone could take her dog. She had to move in with her mother and could no longer afford to keep and care for the dog. My friend overheard the woman say that if she could not find a home, she would leave the dog on the street. My friend followed the young woman to her home, picked up the dog and its vaccination record. I had moved into a new apartment and was thinking about adopting a dog. After I made a budget and determined that I could financially and personally afford the time and money to be a dog parent, I agreed to take the young woman’s dog. I took a big risk, but luckily my situation worked out. I enjoyed Kasha and afforded her care for 14 years before she died.
I miss my dog, but I also appreciate the return of my disposable income and time. The annual cost of dog ownership is between $1,000 and $2,000 annually, according to the ASPCA.
Spay and neuter programs certainly help reduce the dog population. Municipal ordinances that limit the number of dogs per house are also effective.
The city of Niagara Falls has such an ordinance. 701.09 limits the number of dogs and cats. “It shall be unlawful for any person to own, keep, care for, have custody of or knowingly permit at any time, more than three (3) dogs and/or cats, nor more than two (2) of which may be dogs, in any residence or apartment in the City, excluding properly licensed animal shelters; animal hospitals and clinics; grooming parlors; obedience schools and boarding or breeding kennels. (Adopted 11/13/84)
The Niagara County SPCA Local Business Sponsorship Program invites local businesses to sponsor the adoption fees for the Pet of the Week. These are good initiatives, but they are not enough.
Inflation has affected every facet of living expenses for humans and furry friends. Rising costs of food and rent leave some pet owners with a difficult and unwelcomed choice. The Niagara County SPCA accepts donations, which helps curb food costs. If dog food affordability is the problem, our local SPCA may be able to assist with a bag or a few cans of dog food. It could make the difference between a pet owner keeping a friend, waiting to be placed on the surrender list or resulting in a “forced” stray.
The Niagara County SPCA struggle is real and so is the struggle of Niagarans. Community outreach, donations and volunteerism can only do so much. The Niagara County SPCA needs people to adopt. People may be willing to adopt, but are they able?
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Contact her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
