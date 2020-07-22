SHULTZ: A tale of chipmunks and cemetery headstones

This summer one of my regular past times with my 2-year-old granddaughter Bella has been trapping chipmunks and releasing them into the wild. I like chipmunks actually, and I agree with Bella that they are very cute. But these chipmunks have decided to make a home in our basement and people smarter than me say this is not a very good idea, not for the wiring or for the decorative poop that they leave behind. So we trap them in a little metal cage, lured in by apple pieces and bird seed, and go through the same discussions each time about why we can’t pet them or stick our fingers through the wires. But it is still ok to look at them.
It is hard to tell how many chipmunks we have actually trapped like this. I liberated the first two not far away, one in the woods behind the Dollar Store on Lincoln Avenue and the other in the woods across the street from 7-Eleven on Davison Road. I suspect it may have been the same chipmunk coming back over and over again, but I’m not sure. After chipmunk capture number five, Bella and I agreed that we might need to find him a new home farther away, which is how we ended up spending part of a summer morning at the Cold Springs Cemetery.
Cemeteries are interesting places if you are 2-years-old and your entire reference point about death is limited to the distinction between worms that wiggle and those that do not. There are plenty of old stone walls to climb and big trees to explore. But a cemetery like this one – the resting place of people who lived their entire lives a century and more before any of us were born – is also a place with stories to tell, if you pay attention.
The first people to be buried at Cold Springs, according to its official history, were a dozen U.S. soldiers in transit from Batavia during the War of 1812. They either drank themselves to death with whiskey at a tavern at the top of the hill or died from some other cause, but in either case they were reportedly the first to be buried on the hillside where the cemetery now resides.
Most of the stories that headstones tell are about family. Sturdy cement towers erected more than 100 years ago list the names and details of the parents, aunts, uncles and their children who rest there. Another line of simple markers all in a row simply offers up – ‘Thomas, Mother, Father, William, and Lucy’ – with no further explanation.
The headstones carry the stories of couples and how their lives overlapped in varying ways. William and Albertine Brauer were both born in the 1850s, but she outlived him by 31 years, enough to see two world wars, the arrival of radio, and the invention of human flight. My parents were a couple like that. My mother outlived my father by 26 years, long enough to see phone calls replaced by video conversations over the Internet.
But what is the story of Charlotte Bush and her husband Charles M. Case, who died a single day apart in November 1916. Were they the victim of some shared calamity or was the heart of the one broken by the death of the other. I knew a couple like this in Bolivia. The husband had a stroke and on seeing him in the hospital his wife suffered a heart attack. We buried them two days apart in the same spot, with the same people and the same rituals, as if we were stuck on some sad funeral loop together.
Many of Cold Spring’s headstones, too many, are markers of the grief that came from parents losing their very young children, a reminder of how horribly common that once was. A couple named Nathan and Lydia Rogers lost three in the span from 1830 to 1836, two three-year-olds and a one-year-old. One small marker just reads, “Baby” and nothing more. A man named W.A. VanValkenburgh who lived from 1805 to 1882 lost so many children that after the first three the rest of the writing on their marker has been erased by time and weather.
There are others who lived a long life. Stephen Sult was born during the War of 1812 and lived on for 92 years, at a time when life expectancy for men in the U.S. was just 40. I wonder what he did right. A few are quite specific about how long the person lived: James Button, born in 1850, lived for precisely 42 years, 1 month and 5 days. James Ferguson, who lived from 1804 to 1888, wanted it made clear on his marker that he was a native of Aberdeen, Scotland.
The headstone that caught my attention most was that of a man named Nicholas Walber, who was born in March of 1769. He would have been just a boy during the War of Independence and certainly carried that memory of national history with him as he lived well into the next century. This is the way people my age remember the assassination of John Kennedy and the Moon landing, the way others will recall 9/11, perhaps the way my granddaughter will remember a strange time when everyone wore masks.
A walk among these headstones on a summer morning is a reminder, especially now, that no matter who we are, life is fleeting. For some it is long and others short, but tomorrow is never promised to anyone. Although I do have a suspicion that the chipmunks invading my basement may be immortal.
Jim Shultz is a father and grandfather in Lockport and executive director of the Democracy Center. His photography and writings, including his new memoir, My Other Country, Nineteen Years in Bolivia, can be found at www.jimshultzthewriter.com. He can be reached at JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
