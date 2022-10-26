Autumn in Lockport NY
I spent the last two weeks of September in California, for work and to see my family there. The state where I was born and lived for forty years has many temptations. My niece can see the sunset over the Pacific every evening from her apartment balcony. My wife and I took a long bike ride along the Ventura coast and walked for hours through the streets of San Francisco, our old home and still one of the coolest cities in the world.
But on the first day of October I was grateful to return to Lockport in autumn.
When you grow up in California there are basically two seasons, warm and not-warm. The first one lasts most of the year. The second usually just means putting on a light jacket. In western New York, however, we have the real deal, all four seasons, each one distinct. I know many people here for whom autumn is their favorite season of all.
Autumn, when Nature offers up its big grand finale before heading off to nap for the winter. The trees around us, after months of being content to be green, have suddenly changed their minds. It is as if thousands of maples in our midst all woke up one morning in mid-October and said, “You know what, I am bored out of my mind with green. I’m going to turn my leaves bright pink, red and orange.”
People come from other parts of the world far away to see our autumn colors. We get to see them just by driving our kids around or going to buy groceries. But the real gift is when we look at those fluorescent leaves with something more than just distracted admiration.
Long ago I discovered the joy of just quietly watching these trees when they start to rain their leaves down to the ground. It reminds me of something I read from a Buddhist monk years ago: It is as if each leaf suddenly decides that it is finally its turn. It leaps, in full color, into the wind and then glides with its unique dance down to the place where it will come to rest and slowly become soil again.
Autumn, when the fallen leaves fill our yards and streets, setting off the instinct of every child to kick them into the air as they walk to the yellow school bus. Some of us who are no longer children also skim those leaf piles on our bicycles as we pass by, to hear that familiar ‘crunch-crunch’ under the wheels.
Autumn, when Halloween decorations paint the landscape. Pumpkins have popped up everywhere, in farm stands, porch railings, and shop windows. Some are left in their natural state and some have been carved with scary teeth and menacing eyes. Giant skeletons loom over people’s front lawns. Mummies and vampires reach out of homemade caskets.
The weather here in October is like Forrest Gump’s description of a box of chocolates. You never know what you might get. At the Lockport Community Market the weekend before last it was in the 40s and the vendors all looked freezing and miserable. Last Saturday, for the last outdoor market of the year, the weather brought blue sky and temperatures hitting 70 degrees.
Halloween and the holidays of the season were in the air there as well.
Otto Garcia, half of the two-man team behind the amazing ‘Empa Nada’ empanadas, dressed in the traditional Mexican costume of ‘Day of the Dead’ with a skeleton painted face and giant black sombrero. At the Singer Farms booth, Lyndsey Devine was handing out small bags of sunflower seeds to plant in the spring and cheerful recitations of every Halloween joke ever written. “Why do ghosts like to go to Halloween parties? Because of all the boos.”
Autumn, when Buffalo Bills fervor is inescapable and everywhere. On the Friday before a game weekend it seems like every child headed to school has on a Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs jersey. Grown men all over town have put on the same autumn uniform of short pants and a Bills hoodie.
Some creative people have figured out how to blend the two most important events of the season together (Halloween and the Bills). My daughter and son-in-law’s front porch has some scary looking skeletons dressed in full Bill’s clothing, just waiting to haunt any Amazon driver who might be a Chiefs fan. In a front yard just down our street another set of Bills skeletons are having a serious, drunken tailgating party. One of them hangs precariously over a table smashed in two, Bills Mafia style.
Early autumn, that season of change when summer is behind us and winter still lies weeks ahead. The season of pumpkin pie and pumpkin lattes. The season of crisp cold mornings and chilly evenings, when sometimes days of warm sunshine are still sandwiched in between. Sure, winter will be upon us again soon. But for now it is glorious autumn, painted in color and adorned with the fresh scent of fireplaces and the fresh taste of honey crisp apples just in from the fields.
Enjoy these glorious autumn days. They will slip away too soon.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
