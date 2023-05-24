I do not always agree with our local state senator, Robert Ortt, but I still respect him as a serious thinker about the issues that face our state. While Republicans in Washington seem trapped in a loop of extremism and foolishness, Ortt offers actual substance. There is a reason that New York Republicans made him their Senate leader.
Earlier this year Senator Ortt put a spotlight on a real issue for Western New York, our shrinking population. This is not a new phenomenon. It has been going on for decades. Over the past 40 years Lockport has lost more than 10% of its population. Niagara County’s numbers are about the same.
When a community’s population shrinks it brings with it real problems. Those who stay end up picking up more of the tax burden for local services. Local schools get closed. Local economies lag. And all that leaving also means a lot of very hard goodbyes.
But the key to finding a smart solution to any problem is to have an accurate understanding of its causes.
Senator Ortt’s explanation of the problem is all about state taxes and state regulations of business. He says these things are driving people out. As he said recently, “New York continues its crusade toward maximum unaffordability, so people flee to more affordable states and take their jobs and taxes with them.”
State taxes and regulations are always important issues for debate. But they are not why people are leaving New York. A more accurate picture can be found in the 46th annual survey carried out by United Van Lines. Every year the moving company gives a questionnaire to hundreds of thousands of families relocating around the country to find out why they are going.
It turns out that Senator Ortt’s warnings about high taxes and government regulation aren’t much of a factor at all.
Nearly two thirds of the people leaving New York are over 55 years old. By far, the most common reason people list for leaving is retirement. The next two reasons were ‘family’ and ‘lifestyle’. Affordability was mentioned way down the list, but is more likely to be about the price of big city housing than the cost of taxes.
This does not seem hard to understand. I have yet to meet anyone in Lockport who has said to me, “I have lived here my whole life. My family is here. My friends are here. But I just can’t take New York taxes and regulation anymore so I am moving to Florida.”
But I have met people who tell me, “I have been shoveling snow here my whole life and I am just sick of it. Next year I am retiring and heading to North Carolina to escape winter and to be near my grandchildren.”
It is an old story here in the northeastern U.S. People get older, they retire, and they leave for other places where it does not feel so much like the North Pole half the year. No amount of tinkering with taxes and regulation is going to change winter.
Our goal can’t be to keep people here as they retire. Our goal has to be to replace them with young people, from both here and other places, who see the good life they could build here. Two big recent changes are making Western New York a very attractive choice in new ways.
The first is the insanely high price of housing in cities like New York. In Brooklyn, $3,250 per month will get you a 650 square foot apartment. In Lockport (even with rising home prices) half that amount will get you a mortgage on a small house with a yard. High prices in Buffalo also have people there looking to Lockport. This big difference in housing prices is powerful math for a young couple looking to start a family.
The second thing is Covid. Millions of Americans now have the option of working from anywhere and we have a lot to offer people who have that new flexibility. On top of more affordable housing, we are surrounded by beautiful land. We have clean air and ample water. We have locally grown produce and farmers for neighbors. We are a genuine community, even with our faults.
Our family is one of those who moved here from elsewhere and we count our good fortune every day.
I have no doubt that Senator Ortt is sincere in his aim to reverse the trend of shrinking populations in western New York. But the way to draw people here is by talking about what makes living here wonderful, not proclamations about over-regulation.
What we need from our local politicians most right now is less tarnishing of where we live and more help trumpeting our blessings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.