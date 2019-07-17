It has been six months now since Michelle Roman was sworn in as Lockport’s mayor. Last Friday afternoon I rode my bike over to city hall to pay her a visit and find out what it has been like to lead our city. When I got there she was on the phone with a local business owner offering help on how to connect with downtown development funds. Her assistant Molly was out so Michelle was sitting in the receptionist chair doing double duty.
Michelle Roman is a citizen mayor. She’s not a professional politician who expects to stay in public office for life, but a middle school teacher (one of the tougher jobs you will find in education) who has added to that the job of leading our city. I asked her what it was like doing both at the same time.
“I think it works really well. My office hours during the school year are 3:30 to 7, and obviously I do more than just 3:30 to 7. People can come in. People stop in. I have Saturday hours. There is a need to be there for people who just want to be heard. They call me, they text me, they Facebook message me.”
She says that others have also eagerly made room for a citizen mayor. “I was surprised at the willingness of people from the state and other government entities that were so accommodating to me and my schedule as a teacher. They would say, ‘We know you are a teacher, can we talk to you after 3:30? They really wanted to work with me and they understood that I was doing two things.”
When you listen to Michelle Roman you come to understand that what she is really trying to build in Lockport is a citizen government, in which everyone is given a chance to bring their creativity and energy to the helping guide the city we live in and love.
“I started the Citizens Advisory Committee and have about 15 volunteers on it now.” That committee then divided into subcommittees, working on zoning, a welcoming committee, how to improve communications between residents and the city, public arts, and city clean-up efforts. Other people can join those subcommittees engaging even more people.
“The challenge is to have all of the pieces able to communicate in a positive way so that we can build a better Lockport, although Lockport is already pretty great.” For Roman, that also means joining together the efforts of city workers and citizen volunteers, with one example being the recent improvements at the city skate park.
As it turns out, she says, managing a classroom of pre-adolescents is actually good preparation for the challenges of leading a small city. “It’s kind of like teaching middle school. Every 15 minutes the emotions change. Every day is a new day and something pops up. You just never know what you are going to be dealing with.”
Last month Mayor Roman’s leadership was put to the kind of hard test that has undone other mayors across the country with far more experience – a black resident, Troy Hodge, died in a struggle with the city’s police. Other cities across the country, large and small, have come apart at the seams over such incidents. Lockport did not and in ways that went largely unseen, Mayor Roman is one of the reasons.
In the immediate aftermath of Hodge’s death members of the city’s black community announced plans to come as a large group to the city’s Common Council meeting. Michelle understood immediately that nothing on the formal agenda for that meeting was more important than making sure that the city’s leaders listened to what they had to say. The regular agenda was scrapped. The police chief and the district attorney were called in to offer the information they could and to listen as well.
“We stayed until every single person who signed up to speak had spoken and been heard,” she told me. The weekend afterward friends and relatives of the Hodge family organized a fundraiser at Wide Waters. When I got there Michelle was there as well, the only local official I saw and not with fanfare or an entourage. Just a presence who understood that showing up means something.
A few days after that I was invited to a meeting in a black church downtown and Michelle’s name came up. One of the men said, “That Mayor, you could call her and ask her to meet you on a street corner and she’ll ask. ‘What time?”
Leading a city like Lockport, really leading, is not about showing up for parades and trying to get noticed. It is about listening and really hearing what regular people have to say. It is about gluing us together when we might be pulled apart. It is about taking the love that we all have for Lockport and giving us a chance to put that love to work in the service of our community.
“I am learning a lot and I am really happy that I did this. No matter what happens in the future I feel like I have made a positive impact and opened up more doors of communication and more engagement with the residents that hopefully will just be expanded upon.” Those are the words of a citizen mayor.
Jim Shultz, founder and executive director of the Democracy Center, is a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
